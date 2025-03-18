Friend of Pennsylvania Teen Told Cops About Alleged Self-Managed Abortion

A Pennsylvania teenager and her mother are being investigated after police found fetal remains in the family’s backyard from what they allege is a self-managed abortion with pills. According to local news reports and court documents obtained by Jezebel, the teenager’s friend tipped off police and showed them text messages the pair had reportedly exchanged about her pregnancy in April and May 2024.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told Lancaster Online that the cause of death was extreme prematurity prior to viability. (Viability, or when a fetus can survive outside the uterus, is different for every pregnancy, but is thought to happen around 24 weeks.) A coroner’s report released Tuesday estimated that the fetus was 20 weeks and 6 days gestation. No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation; the search warrant application lists abuse of a corpse. The teenager was under 18 at the time of the alleged abortion.