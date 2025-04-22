Praying This Fan-Fueled Sash Fued Ends in a Green Day x Charli XCX Collab

The Coachella Headliner Sash Feud of 2025 is still going strong. Discourse began when Coachella headliners were first announced in November, and Charli XCX was billed lower than Green Day—who headlined both weekends on the main stage. After Charli’s performance at the festival’s opening weekend, she was spotted at an after-party wearing a sash that read, “Miss Should Be Headliner.” Very, as the Brits would say, cheeky, Charli.

But we have our own princes of cheek in the USA. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong stepped out for the band’s April 19 closing set wearing a green BRAT hat. Solid move. (Although Armstrong wearing a lime green hat that says “BRAT” could have happened at any point in the last three decades and no one would have batted an eye.) At the same show, Green Day drummer Tré Cool was photographed backstage wearing a handmade white sash that read “Actual Headliner.” Charli quickly quote tweeted the photo with the caption, “obsessed.”

As it turns out, this silly exchange has become a bit of a Rorschach test for… let’s say, devoted fans, with some interpreting it to mean, “I am obsessed with Tré Cool,” and others interpreting it to mean, “Tré Cool is obsessed with me.” A quick perusal of replies shows a highly divided fan base, with sentiments ranging from “But when you do it, you’re not obsessed? Lol ok,” to “Why is everyone purposefully misunderstanding this to hate? She clearly means she loves it.” (The latter is the correct interpretation, but since when has being correct mattered on Twitter?)

This spawned–if you can believe it—another round of discourse about who is more deserving of the title of Coachella headliner. On the one hand, Charli fans were quick to point out she had the album of the (brat) summer and, as the more current artist, should have been given the headliner slot. In the Green Day corner, fans pointed to both the band’s three decades of success in the industry as well as the actual content of their show. During both sets, Green Day altered some of the lyrics of “Jesus of Suburbia” from “Runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized” to “Runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine” and “Am I (stupid) or am I just overjoyed?” to “Am I (stupid) or am I just J.D. Vance?” So basically, some classic Green Day stuff.

As one fan put it:

green day making a political statement about shit that actually matters > pop girlies singing about coke https://t.co/lwHcG6doCv — monica vita (@uhvitauh) April 13, 2025

I’m sorry, but are we forgetting when Charli used her platform to say Kamala IS brat? Also, isn’t a 32-year-old woman singing about still wanting to party and battling insecurities and the complexities of female friendship political in its own right? Also also, isn’t everyone clearly joking?

Here’s hoping they all work it out on the remix. We need a new song of the summer and a Charli x Green Day drop could be just the thing we need to heal this broken nation.

“I have really conquered the art of Amazon.” Lala Kent sharing her Mother’s Day gift picks on–you guessed it–Amazon Live. [Page Six]

sharing her Mother’s Day gift picks on–you guessed it–Amazon Live. [Page Six] Mariah Carey ’s kids, Roe and Moroccan, commented, “Why do you do this to me mom ​​😭” and “OMG DELETE IT” on her Easter Instagram. Celebrity kids! They’re just like us. (Marveling at their parents’ ability to post the worst photo of them imaginable.) [People]

’s kids, Roe and Moroccan, commented, “Why do you do this to me mom ​​😭” and “OMG DELETE IT” on her Easter Instagram. Celebrity kids! They’re just like us. (Marveling at their parents’ ability to post the worst photo of them imaginable.) [People] Ben Stiller called out Variety for a shitty headline about Sinners’ profitability. And if anybody knows a thing or two about profitable movies, it’s Ben Stiller. [The Independent]

called out Variety for a shitty headline about Sinners’ profitability. And if anybody knows a thing or two about profitable movies, it’s Ben Stiller. [The Independent] Benson Boone is once again calling out his haters with a TikTok post that read, in part, “At least say something valid like ‘he low key just flips everywhere, can he do anything else?’” The fake hater in Benson Boone’s brain has a point! [Men’s Journal]

is once again calling out his haters with a TikTok post that read, in part, “At least say something valid like ‘he low key just flips everywhere, can he do anything else?’” The fake hater in Benson Boone’s brain has a point! [Men’s Journal] Tyla is pushing back at fans who say her Coachella look was inspired by Britney Spears ’ “I’m A Slave 4 U” VMAs ensemble. [People]

is pushing back at fans who say her Coachella look was inspired by ’ “I’m A Slave 4 U” VMAs ensemble. [People] The Kardashians’ Easter baskets included a $845 Louis Vuitton cosmetic pouch. Personally, I’d still rather get a Nerds Rope. [Page Six]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.