Rating the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Looks by Fluffiness

There are many ways a celebrity can dress for a red carpet at an awards ceremony: Elegant, sleek, funky, retro, edgy, playful, insane, daring, classic. But, I feel like there’s one adjective that often gets overlooked: Fluffy.

Obviously, dressing fluffy can involve wearing feathers or fur, but, in my opinion, dressing fluffy isn’t just about wearing feathers or fur. Dressing fluffy is also about wearing something so billowing, lush, dreamy, or voluminous that I, as the observer, feel my brain momentarily cleansed and freed of any and all thoughts. Kind of like a cloud has wrapped me up like a burrito and taken us flying above gorgeous Costa Rican beaches.

Cher’s look at the 1986 Oscars was fluffy, as was Lupita Nyong’o’s green dress at Cannes in 2015, Lady Gaga’s meat dress in 2010, Björk’s swan dress in 2001, and Rihanna’s cape at the Met Gala in 2018. You get it. (I hope.)

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, dozens of stars walked the red carpet (as they are wont to do). Some dressed very fluffy, and others, not at all. Let’s rate their fluffiness, shall we?

Lady Gaga

Billowing? Yes. Voluminous? Yes. Dreamy? If the dream is that I’m being protected, mentored, and guided by witches, then yes! I would very much consider this look fluffy.

Rating: Nine “Rah, rah-ah-ah-ahs.”

Cynthia Erivo

For an icon who dressed very fluffy throughout the Wicked press tour—especially that green vinyl Louis Vuitton dress—I don’t believe Erivo is fluffy at all here. Does she look incredible? Of course. But is this fluffy? No 🙁

Rating: Zero “Defying Gravity” riffs 🙁

Nikki Glaser

Nikki rarely dresses fluffy, so while this is expected, I would love to see her try to add a little fluffiness at a future red carpet.

Rating: One only successful Roast joke. Charli XCX Yes! This is a very fluffy dress. It also kind of looks like maybe it was much fluffier at the beginning of the night before she went to the club until 6 a.m., which is a very fitting type of fluffiness for Charli. Rating: 100 pairs of underwear. Doechii Unfortunately, this is not fluffy. But, if we’re talking about spectacles that momentarily cleansed my brain and overpowered every other thought and emotion I’ve ever had, then Doechii’s performance at the Grammys was very fluffy! Red carpet rating? No swamp princesses.

Performance rating? All the swamp princesses everywhere for all eternity. Sabrina Carpenter Yes, of course! Rating: 1,000 perfect "Nonsense" outros. Shakira Not bad, but not fluffy. Rating: Only one hip that isn't lying 🙁 Gracie Abrams Also not fluffy. And where Lady Gaga's look makes me feel like I'm being welcomed into a coven, Gracie's look makes me feel like I'm about to be murdered by a nun for showing too much ankle. Rating: Negative 100 ab muscles. Janelle Monáe Not only is this not fluffy…I don't know what this is. Rating: One "Dance Apocalyptic" but it gets shut off in the middle. Taylor Swift Another not fluffy look, but the thigh chain is a little fluffy because is the "T" for Taylor or Travis or Tortured Poet? Rating: Four poets who are no longer tortured. But six that still are. Billie Eilish This is definitely not fluffy, but then again, I am distracted by trying to figure out what she's going for here… Rating: The birds are of a feather, but they are not flocking together. Olivia Rodrigo Is this one of her best red carpet looks? Yes. Unfortunately, all my thoughts are still chaotically swirling around my brain, so…not fluffy. Rating: 12 out of 50 pairs of rhinestoned hot pants. Beyoncé A bejeweled, elbow-length glove is always fluffy. As is this look. Rating: 100 out of 100 cowboys! Chappell Roan The fluffiest! Obviously, this is the look that made me want to rate everyone else's look by fluffiness. The feathered headpiece, the sheer opera gloves, the billowing, dreamy, layered tulle skirt printed with Edgar Degas' ballerinas? The fluffiest. The only other thought still in my brain is the chorus to "Pink Pony Club." Rating: One million blunt-smoking Statue of Liberties.

