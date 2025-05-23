Resistance Hero Cory Booker Was Only Dem to Confirm Jared Kushner’s Dad to Plum Job

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

In early April, as voters were screaming for elected Democrats to do literally anything to thwart President Donald Trump‘s agenda, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) held the Senate floor for a record 25 hours with a speech decrying the administration’s early actions to destroy federal agencies and defy the rule of law.

Democrats had been enraged that Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) helped Republicans pass a budget bill in March, and Booker said in his speech that the party needed to find its resolve. “We all must look in the mirror and say, ‘We will do better,’” he said. “These are not normal times in our nation,” Booker said as he began his yapping marathon. “And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them.”

Booker was hailed in the press and on social media, and has since been floated as a 2028 contender. But cut to this week: Booker was the only Democrat to vote to confirm Charles Kushner, father of Jared and father-in-law to Ivanka Trump, to be Ambassador to France. (The vote was 51 to 45, with two Democrats and two Republicans not voting.)