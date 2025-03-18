Scoldy Grandpa Says He Won’t Quit His Job

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that he’s not stepping down as leader amid the recent fallout over the GOP’s budget bill and that he’s a political genius, actually.

Late last week, Schumer led a group of Democrats to help Republicans overcome a Senate filibuster and pass a disastrous budget bill that gives the Trump administration unprecedented control over spending. The move—which came one day after Schumer said the GOP didn’t have the votes to pass it—angered practically his entire party.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urged Senators to vote against the bill and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) refused to defend Schumer on Friday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called Schumer’s move “a huge slap in the face,” after house members in vulnerable seats voted against the bill. On Saturday, the progressive organizing group Indivisible, which launched during Donald Trump’s first term, called on him to step down as Senate leader. (The organization said in a statement that 82% of its leaders in New York and 91% nationwide voted to call for Schumer to step aside.) Unrelated to the budget, Schumer also hedged on the Trump administration’s arrest of Palestinian green card holder Mahmoud Khalil.

The outrage led Schumer to “postpone” stops on his book tour citing security concerns; groups had planned to protest his appearances.

Then, on Tuesday, Schumer did an interview with CBS—unclear if it was initially scheduled as part of his book tour!—and Gayle King pressed him on the calls to resign his leadership post. “People in your own party they’re saying, ‘Look, it’s time for you to go.’ They no longer trust your leadership. They want somebody else in there,” King said. “What do you say about that?”