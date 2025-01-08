Ryan Reynolds Accused of ‘Mocking’ Justin Baldoni in a Deleted ‘Deadpool’ Scene
Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni’s PR war rages on, this time in the form of an interview Baldoni’s attorney gave to Megyn Kelly, of all people.
On Tuesday, Bryan Freedman joined Kelly to discuss his client’s case against the New York Times. In a $250 million lawsuit filed against the newspaper in December 2024, Baldoni accused the Times of “quietly working in concert with his former co-star, Blake Lively’s team for weeks or months” on a 4,000-word story that alleged Baldoni had sexually harassed Lively during the production of It Ends With Us and participated in the orchestration of a smear campaign against her along with his publicists, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel. The same day the story was published, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni that alleged he created a hostile work environment on set and, in retaliation to her attempts to advocate for herself, coordinated a campaign to ruin her reputation.
In his own suit, Baldoni addressed many of Lively’s accusations and countered them with his version of events, alongside what he claimed to be text messages that were either omitted or presented without context in the Times report. One of his many counterclaims accuses Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, of “berating” him for allegedly “fat-shaming” Lively on set.
During his conversation with Kelly, Freedman claimed that a deleted scene in Deadpool & Wolverine (which was released in July) is further evidence of Reynolds’ bad faith.
“If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation,” Freedman said. “You take it very seriously. You file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke.”
As of publication, Reynolds has not refuted Freedman’s claims.