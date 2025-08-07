Selena Gomez Originally Asked Benny Blanco to Set Her Up With Anybody ‘That Was Cute’

The Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco lore will always be interesting to me. They worked together and kind of orbited one another for years—but Blanco was best friends with Gomez’s now ex, Justin Bieber, and possibly once called her a “cookie cutter pop star,” while Gomez was eating cheesecake before her “boyfriend’s concert” (when her boyfriend was The Weeknd). The universe works in wild and mysterious ways.

The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and announced their engagement one year later, in 2024. We’ve since learned all kinds of crazy things about the couple, like, for example, their big romantic gestures for each other include Gomez once renting an entire botanical garden for date night, and Blanco making her nachos for Valentine’s Day.

This week, Gomez was a guest on Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast and revealed even more about their star-crossed relationship, like how they almost didn’t end up together because she asked him to fix her up with someone.

“I just thought he was funny,” Gomez said of knowing him for years before they dated. “This guy’s so funny, but I didn’t think anything of it.”

She then recounted how they reunited for “Single Soon” in 2023, which wasn’t turning out great at first. “So he came in and he agrees on a lot of levels, but he just came in and I was like oh ‘Hi Benny’ and we spoke for two hours and I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute and he was like ‘Oh we do these things, these dinner nights. You should come,’” she told Shane. “And next thing you know we’re dating but, he was terrified in the beginning cause he was like it was work and it’s combining and people are going to get mad. And I’m like, ‘don’t give a shitt kiss me.’” Spicy!

And now they’re getting married, which she told Shane she “couldn’t be more excited” about. “You know, I’m really, I just have really never felt so sure about something, and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that,” she continued, which is cute! I just hope Blanco takes a shower on their wedding day.

John Cena is bravely talking about his hair transplant. [People]

is bravely talking about his hair transplant. [People] Mariah Carey just found out that Katy Perry went to space. I’m jealous. [Pop Crave]

just found out that went to space. I’m jealous. [Pop Crave] For his iconic Lip Sync Battle performance in 2017, Tom Holland wore his grandma’s fishnet stockings. [Variety]

wore his grandma’s fishnet stockings. [Variety] Kelly Clarkson canceled her Las Vegas residency after revealing her ex-husband has been struggling with health issues. [Page Six]

canceled her Las Vegas residency after revealing her ex-husband has been struggling with health issues. [Page Six] Heidi Klum is going “extra ugly” and “super scary” with her Halloween costume this year. [People]

is going “extra ugly” and “super scary” with her Halloween costume this year. [People] Dean Cain, who starred as Superman in a TV show from the ’90s, says he is joining ICE. Okkkk. [The Hollywood Reporter]

