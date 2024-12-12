Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Engaged

Now, those who remember that Blanco was featured in last month’s People‘s Sexiest Man issue will likely recall the photoshoot in which he’s pictured serving up Gomez’ favorite (Taco Bell pizzas) on a silver platter. They might also remain haunted by this video in which he admits that, for date night, Gomez once rented an entire botanical garden for him, while he once…made her nachos for Valentine’s Day.

“Don’t stink. Do all the stuff,” he advised men in one section of the feature.“Chivalry’s not dead,” he insisted. Lucky girl. Also, if I may offer just one more observation: Is it just me or does the background of the picnic photograph look like a film set of a park? Doesn’t matter.

Obviously, a parade of celebrities — from Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B to Lil Nas X — commented on the post offering their well wishes. Meanwhile, Gomez’ longtime bestie, Taylor Swift, had a different proposal: “yes I will be the flower girl,” she wrote. Mind you, Ms. Girl just made $2 billion off the Eras Tour. For fuck’s sake, that thing ran longer than Shen Yun. Trying to infantilize yourself to duck out of Maid of Honor duties (and expenses)? I don’t just know the game. I invented it. Therefore, I have to giggle.

Anyway, whatever Blanco’s appeal is…I don’t get it. And you know what? I don’t have to! But hey, good for them.