Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Engaged
"Forever starts now," Gomez captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, including one hell of a marquise-shaped sparkler. And a Taco Bell picnic.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag Selena Gomez
Well, it seems some congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco…On Wednesday, Gomez announced on Instagram that she and her music producer boyfriend are engaged.
“Forever starts now,” Gomez captioned a carousel of photos that included one hell of a marquise-shaped sparkler, Gomez and Blanco (who’ve been a public couple since June 2023) embracing on what appears to be the floor of their walk-in closet (rich people…), and finally, the Gomez seated on a picnic blanket surrounded by — what’s that? — oh, Taco Bell.
Now, those who remember that Blanco was featured in last month’s People‘s Sexiest Man issue will likely recall the photoshoot in which he’s pictured serving up Gomez’ favorite (Taco Bell pizzas) on a silver platter. They might also remain haunted by this video in which he admits that, for date night, Gomez once rented an entire botanical garden for him, while he once…made her nachos for Valentine’s Day.
“Don’t stink. Do all the stuff,” he advised men in one section of the feature.“Chivalry’s not dead,” he insisted. Lucky girl. Also, if I may offer just one more observation: Is it just me or does the background of the picnic photograph look like a film set of a park? Doesn’t matter.
Obviously, a parade of celebrities — from Jennifer Aniston to Cardi B to Lil Nas X — commented on the post offering their well wishes. Meanwhile, Gomez’ longtime bestie, Taylor Swift, had a different proposal: “yes I will be the flower girl,” she wrote. Mind you, Ms. Girl just made $2 billion off the Eras Tour. For fuck’s sake, that thing ran longer than Shen Yun. Trying to infantilize yourself to duck out of Maid of Honor duties (and expenses)? I don’t just know the game. I invented it. Therefore, I have to giggle.
Anyway, whatever Blanco’s appeal is…I don’t get it. And you know what? I don’t have to! But hey, good for them.
- Apparently, Barron Trump is a “real ladies man” and “even liberal people like him” at NYU. Whoever is doing his PR…my hat is off to you. [People]
- Who’s to blame for Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton‘s supposed feud? Early aughts tabloid culture, of course. [Grazia]
- Elton John says legalizing marijuana in the U.S. and Canada is a mistake. Ugh. [Variety]
- Not John Mayer discussing wronging women (specifically Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello) with Shawn Mendes…[Page Six]
- Anne Hathaway really wants to make a Christmas movie, but I’m sorry doesn’t Les Misérables in 2012 count? [Just Jared]
- Ick alert: Chad Michael Murray says he keeps his abs for his “pretty wife.” [Us Weekly]
- Finally, eat the rich. [Daily Mail]Join the discussion...