Survivor Advocates Say the Anti-Immigrant Laken Riley Act Is Exploiting Their Cause
The fearmongering bill "fails to reckon with a global culture that tolerates and perpetuates violence against women and girls," one advocate told reporters. "Instead, it puts immigrant survivors at risk."Photos: Getty Images Politics
On Monday, Senate Democrats handed Republicans yet another victory for their draconian anti-immigration bill, the Laken Riley Act, with an 82-10 vote to allow the chamber to begin debate and potentially add amendments. Shepherded by lead GOP sponsor Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, the bill would allow immigrants, including those who legally live and work in the U.S., to be indefinitely detained without being charged with a crime—even if they were arrested by mistake, and even if they’re children. The bill, S. 5, would also grant sweeping powers to state attorneys general to ban immigrants from certain countries. This—among the broadest and most dangerous immigration bills in recent history—has been proposed in the name of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed in 2024 by an undocumented immigrant man who had previously been charged with shoplifting.
Riley’s death is a horrific tragedy, but it won’t—can’t—be solved by randomly deporting immigrants for maybe swiping a candy bar. Violence against women is a pervasive, ongoing crisis in the U.S., and the Tahirih Justice Center, an organization that aims to protect immigrant women and girls from gender-based violence, has characterized Riley’s murder as an act of femicide. However, the perpetrators of violent crime in this country are overwhelmingly citizens, and the perpetrators of violence against women are most often male intimate partners and family members.
In 2021, over a third of female victims of murder and non-negligent manslaughter were killed by an intimate partner. According to the CDC, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner every month. And according to Everytown Research & Policy, two-thirds of intimate partner homicides in the U.S. are committed with a gun, and 75% of intimate partner firearm homicide victims are women. Funnily enough, Congress has yet to address these crises with gun safety legislation. Nor has Congress addressed declining funding for shelters and hotlines for survivors—which comes from the 1984 Victims of Crime Act’s Crime Victims Fund—amid policy changes at the Justice Department; the fund’s budget plummeted from $6.6 billion in 2017 to $1.39 billion in 2023, and thinning resources “may be death” for victims, one advocate told Mother Jones in October.
Meanwhile, this week, ICE reported that the Laken Riley Act would cost around $3.2 billion to enforce.