The Great Beckham Beef of ’25 Just Got a Little More Raw

Apparently, the Peltz-Beckhams see the attention on their family feud as “counterproductive” and feel it should be focused on their “accomplishments and positive news" instead. OK...

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 30, 2025 | 3:39pm
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesMisc. Goss
The Great Beckham Beef of ’25 Just Got a Little More Raw

It’s been a tough summer for the Beckham family, who have been very publicly fighting for months. If, for some reason, you haven’t been keeping up with the Great Beckham Beef of ’25, the eldest Beckham, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, have been on the outs with the rest of his family since April. Not only did the couple miss all three of David’s 50th birthday parties in London, Paris, and Miami, but an online back-and-forth between the siblings has officially gone on for several weeks now.

This week, Cruz Beckham went viral for a series of Instagram Notes seemingly directed at his eldest brother. They include: “Youre a fraud,” “Ur a dick now 😢,” “Instant karma gonna get you,” “Fucking hell,” “It had to be difficult,” “People notice” and finally, “Ur dead to me.” Plus, while Victoria and David recently liked a bunch of Brooklyn’s Instagrams, they seemingly did not like any posts that featured Nicola. Family, am I right?

Before Cruz’s rage posts, the couple unfollowed both of Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on Instagram, and, according to TMZ, reached out to the brothers and the Beckham patriarch and matriarch. On Tuesday, the tabloid reported that the pair requested their family members to stop “leaking negative stories” about them. If the family didn’t comply, however, they should be prepared not to hear from them again. Apparently, the couple sees the attention on their feud as “counterproductive” and feels it should be focused on their “accomplishments and positive news.”

I’ll resist the urge to ask what said accomplishments are and instead, wonder what could’ve possibly prompted all of this? Well, there are conflicting reports. If you’re to believe TMZ, it started over a rumored rift between Brooklyn and his little brother, Romeo. Per sources, Brooklyn and Romeo have been on the outs since early April after news that Romeo began dating Kim Turnbull, a DJ in London. At the time, the tabloid reported that Brooklyn—who once hung in the same circle as Turnbull—was worried whether she had the “right intentions” in dating his younger brother. Then, weeks later, People reported that the issue was actually between Nicola and Victoria. A source told the magazine that she “ruined” Nicola‘s gazillion-dollar wedding in 2022  by allegedly staging a takeover of the couple’s first dance.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source told People. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!’”

“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola,” the source went on. “What she couldn’t understand was why.”

Months ago, the magazine further reported that while there are “tensions” between Romeo and Nicola and his parents, “the relationship is definitely not beyond repair.”

Well, if Cruz’s posts are any indication, I think now is as good a time as any for someone to circle back on that…

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...