The Great Beckham Beef of ’25 Just Got a Little More Raw

It’s been a tough summer for the Beckham family, who have been very publicly fighting for months. If, for some reason, you haven’t been keeping up with the Great Beckham Beef of ’25, the eldest Beckham, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, have been on the outs with the rest of his family since April. Not only did the couple miss all three of David’s 50th birthday parties in London, Paris, and Miami, but an online back-and-forth between the siblings has officially gone on for several weeks now.

This week, Cruz Beckham went viral for a series of Instagram Notes seemingly directed at his eldest brother. They include: “Youre a fraud,” “Ur a dick now 😢,” “Instant karma gonna get you,” “Fucking hell,” “It had to be difficult,” “People notice” and finally, “Ur dead to me.” Plus, while Victoria and David recently liked a bunch of Brooklyn’s Instagrams, they seemingly did not like any posts that featured Nicola. Family, am I right?

Before Cruz’s rage posts, the couple unfollowed both of Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, on Instagram, and, according to TMZ, reached out to the brothers and the Beckham patriarch and matriarch. On Tuesday, the tabloid reported that the pair requested their family members to stop “leaking negative stories” about them. If the family didn’t comply, however, they should be prepared not to hear from them again. Apparently, the couple sees the attention on their feud as “counterproductive” and feels it should be focused on their “accomplishments and positive news.”