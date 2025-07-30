Since No One Else Seems to Care, Let’s Remember Epstein’s Survivors
They've already told us everything we need to know...Photos: Getty Images In Depth
For the last month, the Trump administration’s epic mishandling of the disturbing, decades-long public inquiry for the truth behind Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous client list and his pedophilic criminal enterprise has roiled MAGA. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to release new information about the case and even claimed she had his client list “on her desk” for review. But by early July, the Department of Justice stated there is no “incriminating ‘client list’” and that Epstein did die by suicide in 2019, prompting much of Trump’s voting bloc to lose its collective mind. Shortly thereafter, Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino threatened to resign, Megyn Kelly suggested Trump blessed a cover-up, and both Bondi and Trump have hit back at any detractors.
In recent weeks, Trump has resorted to claiming that he fell out with Epstein for any number of reasons—most recently that Epstein stole employees (including Virginia Giuffre) from Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, photos, footage, and a certain birthday message tell a starkly different story—one that supports much of what Epstein’s scores of survivors have told the public for decades: Trump and Epstein hung out. At parties, weddings, fashion shows, and wherever else the Epstein files most likely suggest.
As everyone from actual journalists to amateur sleuths scrambles for further evidence of Trump’s connection to the prolific pedophile and sex-trafficker, what’s been—once again—lost in this discourse is the hundreds of women who survived the horrors Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their moneyed friends inflicted upon them.
In 2021, the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program was established by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and paid approximately $125 million to over 150 survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse. Two years later, after more than 100 survivors sued JPMorgan for enabling Epstein (a longtime client), the bank agreed to settle for $290 million.
For years, countless women sacrificed everything to pursue whatever justice they could—before and after Epstein’s death. Without their fearlessness, Epstein would likely be alive, and Maxwell—who, this week, said she wouldn’t testify unless offered immunity or clemency—wouldn’t be in prison today.
So, let’s actually listen to the only people who matter here…
Maria and Annie Farmer
@jenpsaki Maria Farmer, one of the first women to speak out about the abuses of Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, shoots down a derisive statement from Donald Trump’s White House about her allegations about Donald Trump dating back to 1995. Watch the full interview with Maria Farmer and her attorney at MSNBC.com/Psaki #fyp #news #politics #trump #epstein ♬ original sound – Briefing with Jen Psaki
In 1996, sisters Maria and Annie Farmer made the earliest known reports of abuse to the NYPD and the FBI. Maria, a visual artist, met Epstein and Maxwell in 1995 while she was a student at the New York Academy of Art. She was introduced to the pair by Eileen Guggenheim—who was then the dean of the prestigious school (she is now a board member, according to the school’s website). Guggenheim introduced them at Maria’s graduation gallery exhibition under the guise that they were interested in purchasing some of her work.
Later that year, Epstein offered Maria—a rising star in the New York art scene—a position as his “art advisor,” then as his front desk attendant at his New York office. There, she remembers meeting prominent figures like Trump, who once made what she described as a “late-night visit” during her tenure. Maria, who was 25 at the time, told CNN that Trump made a “vulgar comment” about her: “You know, like locker room talk in the ’90s, the way men were, but he made a joke to Epstein, ‘Oh, I thought she was 16.’”
