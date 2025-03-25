Is Sydney Sweeney single again? Fans recently noticed Sweeney deleted a rare Instagram photo of her fiancée, 41-year-old producer/normal guy Jonathan Davino, amid previous rumors that the two have split. The now-deleted snap was the first time Davino ever appeared on her grid, despite the fact that the two have been linked since 2018, and got engaged in 2022. (This type of no-posting behavior would be a major red flag for a man, but is actually chic coming from a woman. I don’t make the rules.)

The photo in question, which was part of a classic end-of-the-year photo dump (Sweeney is Gen Z, after all), features Davino dipping the Anything But You star into a smooch among what appears to be a bunch of their friends. Sweeney captioned the photos, “the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite.”