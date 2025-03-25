Is Sydney Sweeney single again? Fans recently noticed Sweeney deleted a rare Instagram photo of her fiancée, 41-year-old producer/normal guy Jonathan Davino, amid previous rumors that the two have split. The now-deleted snap was the first time Davino ever appeared on her grid, despite the fact that the two have been linked since 2018, and got engaged in 2022. (This type of no-posting behavior would be a major red flag for a man, but is actually chic coming from a woman. I don’t make the rules.)
The photo in question, which was part of a classic end-of-the-year photo dump (Sweeney is Gen Z, after all), features Davino dipping the Anything But You star into a smooch among what appears to be a bunch of their friends. Sweeney captioned the photos, “the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite.”
But were those last few days also the beginning of the end? You see, dear reader, Sydney did not just archive the photo; she removed it from the carousel while keeping all of the other photos intact. On the one hand, such a targeted removal doesn’t speak well for the relationship. On the other hand, the photo dump still includes one other group photo with Davino, so maybe she just loves messing with us.
Breakup rumors have swirled since at least February, when TMZ reported that the couple pushed their wedding due to “busy schedules.” That same month, Sweeney reportedly stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel for several weeks sans fiancé. He was also missing from her recent African safari, posing an interesting philosophical question about the line between “girls trip” and “breakup safari.”
Who could forget the chemistry-heavy press tour for Anyone But You, which led to widespread speculation that Sweeney was having an affair with her co-star, fellow Very Hot Person Glenn Powell. Of course, it turned out to be a clever ruse to get us to see their movie (it worked; Anyone But You became the highest-grossing R-rated rom-com since Bridget Jones’ Baby in 2016). So maybe this is just another Sweeney switch-a-roo designed to get us all hype for whatever awaits Cassie in Euphoria season 3? Stay tuned, I guess.
- “I look pretty good for a dead bitch.” —Vivian Jenna Wilson’s response after her father, Elon Musk, tweeted yet another transphobic screed claiming she’s “dead” from the “woke mind virus.” Here’s hoping it gets us all soon. [TikTok]
- Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston sparked dating rumors after spending a three-hour dinner together in West Hollywood. They’re not, but that’s one way to fight off the Barack Obama dating allegations. [Page Six]
- Margot Robbie’s wedding dress for Emerald Fennell‘s Wuthering Heights adaptation has been revealed…and it’s good! So long as you forget that the book takes place in the early 1800s, and white wedding dresses wouldn’t actually be a thing for another 50 years. [People]
- Joe Biden went to see the opening night of Othello on Broadway, and everybody clapped. It was his first public appearance since leaving the White House, and with a start time of 7 p.m. and runtime of 2.5 hours, we can confirm the night was over just a hair past his bedtime. [Playbill]
- Benny Blanco plucked his unibrow as part of his press tour with Selena Gomez. Dating a beautiful woman really does work wonders on a man. [InStyle]
- Kevin Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, is engaged to actor Austin Zajur. See? Women whose fathers named them after the horny cartoon clown lady he likes can find love, too! [People]
- Emotional girlies of all stripes…gird your loins. SZA revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that she and Taylor Swift may be collaborating in the future. [Billboard]
- Don’t mess with January Jones. The Mad Men star slammed United Airlines for offering her a food voucher after her flight was delayed 16 hours, writing on Instagram, “Do better @united. A couple $15 food vouchers isn’t gonna cut it.” Stars! They’re just like us! (Desperately tweeting at airlines in hopes of being treated like a human being.) [Us Weekly]
