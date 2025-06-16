Minnesota Shooting Suspect Also Appeared to Be Targeting Abortion Advocates & Clinics

When President Donald Trump took the oath of office for the second time in January, one of his first acts was pardoning 23 anti-abortion activists, some of whom were serving five-year sentences for violently attacking staff and patients at abortion clinics. At the time, Center for Reproductive Rights President Nancy Northrup said the pardons invited “anti-abortion extremists to step up their attacks.”

On Saturday, Melissa Hortman, a Minnesota Democrat and the former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed by a man impersonating a police officer, in what Governor Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.” The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was arrested on Sunday night after a nearly 48-hour manhunt. Before his arrest, police found a hit list of over 70 targets in his car, including abortion providers, abortion clinics, and Planned Parenthood locations.

“There clearly was some through line with abortion because of the groups that were on the list,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said on Meet the Press on Sunday. The list has not been publicly released, but a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety told Mother Jones that anyone included has been contacted by the police.

Boelter also shot and wounded Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette; both are expected to recover. Other Democratic Minnesota members of Congress—including Sen. Tina Smith, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Kelly Morrison, and Angie Craig, as well as Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison—appeared on Boelter’s suspected list of targets.