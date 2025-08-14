Taylor Swift Could Stand to Use the Internet, at Least to Google the People She Name-Checks

Despite the fact that I had to listen to Taylor Swift explain numerology to men (for her next podcast interview, I really hope she’s interviewed by someone who was there for Swifties’ collective 2019 the-fence-has-five-holes crashout), I enjoyed her two-hour interview with Jason and Travis Kelce on their sports podcast, New Heights. We got to hear Travis say that “it’s hot” when Taylor uses “big words,” and we learned that yes, Taylor explains Shakespeare to Travis. I am legitimately a fan of them as a couple, and I hope they continue being a couple. And I think Jason is a gorgeous interviewer.

I’m also feeling especially hyped for The Life of a Showgirl, which Taylor said “felt like catching lightning in a bottle,” and Travis said has “12 bangers” and is “so much fun.” Huge! We love this! So, while I hate to be the skunk at the garden party, Taylor’s near-perfect podcast appearance had one very disappointing thorn: her little Brad Pitt quip.

Swift spent a large portion of the interview explaining how, in her post-Eras Tour life, she’s been “deep in a sourdough obsession.” She makes bread puns, she wraps up loaves for Travis to take to training camp, she texts her friends for feedback; she’s probably lurking on your sourdough blog. “All I really use the internet for is sourdough and when Travis shows me videos of otters,” Swift said. Fair! Healthy, some might even say. Until we get to the end of the interview.

“I just said, ‘Can I go on the podcast?'” Taylor said of asking to announce her new album on New Heights. “‘Brad Pitt did it, and I want to do it too.’”

Brad Pitt has also been credibly accused of abusing his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and at least one of their six children—none of whom appear to speak to him anymore. But he’s been working with Matthew Hiltzik, a crisis-management publicist who previously represented Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin, who seems to be doing a terrific job of getting that little detail scrubbed from our collective cultural consciousness.