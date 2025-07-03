Brad Pitt Suggests Life, Not Your Own Actions, ‘Throws These Struggles at You’

Of course, he hasn’t addressed or answered to any of that. But he did mention how life can be hard sometimes and even revealed that his favorite on-set dish is an ice cream sundae. Yum! What a laid-back, relatable, kid-at-heart king.
It might be unsurprising to learn that Pitt’s been working with Matthew Hiltzik, a crisis-management publicist who previously represented Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin. (Also, one of Hiltzik’s former employees launched her own crisis PR agency last year and is currently working with Justin Baldoni.) So, since Hiltzik is very clearly working overtime to rehabilitate Pitt into a chill dude, let’s take a moment to revisit his eight-year divorce and some of Jolie’s allegations against him.
Jolie first filed for divorce in 2016, days after Pitt got drunk on a plane and allegedly got abusive toward Jolie, and then their son Maddox when he tried to intervene. The divorce turned even more contentious in 2021, when Jolie sold her shares of Château Miraval to a Russian oligarch instead of Pitt, which he sued her over in 2022.
But, in April 2024, Jolie’s legal team stated in a separate filing that Jolie was going to sell him her shares, but he demanded she sign an NDA at the last second. Jolie further revealed in that filing that the plane incident wasn’t the first time Pitt got physical with her, but it was the first time “he turned his physical abuse on the children.” At the time, Jolie’s attorney accused Pitt of “unrelenting efforts to control and financially drain” Jolie, as well as “attempting to hide his history of abuse, control, and coverup.”
Pitt denied the abuse allegations and was never charged; their divorce was finalized in December. Earlier this year, two of Jolie and Pitt’s kids, Vivienne and Shiloh, both made moves to drop Pitt from their last name.
At one point on New Heights, Pitt talked about how much he loves the Kansas City Chiefs, and Travis apologized for losing the Super Bowl this year. But Pitt refused to accept his apology, noting that tough times are “what make sports movies so special.” I don’t know that I need a whole-ass sports movie about Travis failing to catch a single touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX, but sure.
“That’s what I mean about life. Life throws struggles your way,” Pitt opined. “Sometimes everything goes quiet, it’s perfection, it’s sublime. Other periods, life throws these struggles at you and it’s how you deal with those and how you come back from those.” Amazing insight. I’m just wondering if being accused of getting drunk and physically abusing your ex-wife and one of your children is an example of life ~throwing~ a struggle at you.
Oh, and also, Pitt said the only women to leave him starstruck were his Thelma & Louis co-stars, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. “I got over it quickly, though,” he added.
Seems to be a skill of his.
