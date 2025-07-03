Brad Pitt Suggests Life, Not Your Own Actions, ‘Throws These Struggles at You’

Brad Pitt‘s been a busy bee this summer, doing press for his big blockbuster, F1: The Movie. He’s graced the cover of GQ, made a “rare” red-carpet appearance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, and this week, he’s appeared on a handful of podcasts, including Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert and Travis and Jason Kelce‘s New Heights. Topics have included Pitt never having “a gay experience,” the best food he’s ever eaten on set, and the only two women who’ve left him “starstruck.” Hint: It’s not Angelina Jolie, his ex-wife, who accused him of physically abusing her and at least one of their six children—none of whom appear to speak to him anymore.

Of course, he hasn’t addressed or answered to any of that. But he did mention how life can be hard sometimes and even revealed that his favorite on-set dish is an ice cream sundae. Yum! What a laid-back, relatable, kid-at-heart king.

It might be unsurprising to learn that Pitt’s been working with Matthew Hiltzik, a crisis-management publicist who previously represented Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin. (Also, one of Hiltzik’s former employees launched her own crisis PR agency last year and is currently working with Justin Baldoni.) So, since Hiltzik is very clearly working overtime to rehabilitate Pitt into a chill dude, let’s take a moment to revisit his eight-year divorce and some of Jolie’s allegations against him.