The ‘No Space for Bezos’ Movement Is the Only Good Thing About the Bezos Wedding

In case you didn’t know, Amazon founder and oligarch Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are tying the knot in what’s sure to be the most garish wedding in history this weekend in Venice, Italy. Like any obscenely wealthy and egomaniacal couple, Bezos and Sanchez can’t simply have a single ceremony followed by a single celebration. No, they have to extract every ounce of public attention they can for an entire week.

The festivities kicked off on Sunday when the pair threw a foam party for their friends aboard their $500 million yacht, Koru. You read that correctly. A group of 50 and 60-year-old ghouls forced a crew to source a foam machine just so they could lather each other up. Somehow, it gets worse. A pajama party is also reportedly imminent. Now, if neither of those events were enough cause for protest, here’s some more: the couple’s festivities have caused enough disruption to Venice to warrant protest.

A group of activists who call themselves the No Space for Bezos movement have repeatedly claimed that the Bezos’ nuptials have only negatively impacted natives. Venetians fear their city has become a playground for billionaires, making them “really feel like animals in a zoo, or cartoon characters in Disneyland.” Given the invitees are all one percenters —meaning they’ll arrive by private jet and yacht, effectively clogging the airport and harbor, and have entirely booked at least five hotels—they’re not wrong. Notably, one of the city’s luxury hotels just booted a number of guests to make room for some of the couple’s reported 200 guests. Further, Bezos is not solely relying on local police for security; he’s also employed ex-marines who’ve reportedly been doing “sweeps” of various locations throughout the city.