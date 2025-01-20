The Proud Boys Marched Through D.C. During Trump’s Inauguration

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. and the Proud Boys have returned just in time for Donald Trump’s Inauguration. And you thought the most upsetting thing you’d see today was Fetterman’s shorts…

Dressed in black and yellow and touting pro-Trump paraphernalia, the far-right terrorist group (at least in Canada and New Zealand) reportedly marched down Pennsylvania Avenue chanting “Free our boys” and “We’re back!” according to the Wall Street Journal. When asked where they were headed, one member replied, “We’re just heading for a stroll.” Fantastic.

Photos of their “stroll” show a “Congratulations President Trump” banner and suggest there was a scuffle between counter-protestors, inducing with one person who was yielding a rainbow fan.