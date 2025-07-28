The Rest of the World Finally Seems to Be Embracing Women’s Soccer 

The U.K. Women’s national soccer team, also known as the Lionesses, just won the 2025 Women’s Euros, the biggest tournament across the pond. Their win over Spain in penalty kicks drew 12.2 million viewers in the United Kingdom alone, making it the most-watched TV moment of 2025 thus far. Attendance at the tournament itself, which was held in Switzerland this year, broke records for the women’s tourney, with 657,291 people in the stands at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday.

In the U.S., our relationship with women’s soccer is very different, and has dwarfed support for men’s soccer for decades (probably because the men’s team sucks). But for the rest of the world, the 2025 Women’s Euros seems to have made women’s soccer the worldwide phenomenon it should have been for the last 30 years.

America is used to women’s footy supremacy. Megan Rapinoe’s been on the cover of countless magazines, and we’ve watched Alex Morgan’s tea-time celebration on big screens everywhere. Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Trinity Rodman are all household names. Though the USWNT has had to fight against pay inequality and against homophobic and misogynistic hate, their dominance on the global soccer pitch has afforded them a level of notoriety.

That’s not the case for other women’s soccer teams across the globe. Though the 2025 Women’s Euros brought in fewer viewers than in 2022 (which had over 16 million), this year’s competition had more viewers than the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

England were crowned back-to-back European champions after beating Spain on penalties in the thrilling final of Euro 2025 on Sunday. In a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, the two best teams in the competition faced off, with the Lionesses avenging that heartbreaking defeat in Sydney two years ago. La Roja looked the better side overall and took a first-half lead but Sarina Wiegman's team fought back, with Alessia Russo equalising after the break. After a nervy 120 minutes, Hannah Hampton was the hero in the shootout, saving three penalties, giving Chloe Kelly the chance to score the winning spot-kick.