Wimbledon, Keep Trinity Rodman’s Correct Name in Your Mouth

Trinity Rodman is a soccer phenom. In 2021, at 18 years old, she was (at the time) the youngest player ever to be drafted in the National Women’s Soccer League. She earned Rookie of the Year that season, too. The next year, she joined the U.S. Women’s National Team at 19 and instantly became a star, racking up 11 goals and 9 assists in 47 appearances. She scored three goals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the squad took home gold. In December, The Guardian voted her the fifth-best women’s soccer player in the world.

But Wimbledon announcers don’t seem to know who Rodman is…just that she’s the daughter of Dennis Rodman.

Rodman’s dating tennis player Ben Shelton, who just made it to the tournament’s quarterfinals. She’s been in the stands for his matches, and when the cameras pan to her, commentators have repeatedly brought up her estranged father, while the BBC’s Andrew Castle can’t even manage to get her name right. He called her “Tiffany.”

“For those who don’t know…my name is TRINITY not Tiffany,” Rodman wrote on her Instagram story on July 7. “Also, for Ben’s matches he has family there as his support system, which includes his dad…my dad’s not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.”

Rodman has previously discussed her relationship with the former NBA star and Kim Jong Un bestie, telling Call Her Daddy in March that they’re related “by blood, but nothing else.” Considering she’s been in the professional soccer scene for four-plus years and has won a fucking gold medal, you can understand her frustration when even attending her boyfriend’s tennis matches comes with, at best, disinterest, and at worst, disrespect.

During Wimbledon 2016, Castle was accused of “creepy sexism” after commenting on another tennis player’s girlfriend. When the camera panned to Marcus Willis’ then-girlfriend (now wife) Jennifer Bate, who was a dental surgeon, Castle said, “It’s a pity my dentist doesn’t look like that.” After he was called out by tons of Twitter users, Castle replied to one with, “Brilliant. I knew there would be someone just [sic] you who would comment. Earnest, humourless, and probably no fun at all. Regards.”

As far as Rodman goes, the BBC apologized on Creepy Castle’s behalf for getting her name wrong, though Castle himself has yet to say anything. It’s important to note he hasn’t been active on Twitter in years, though it appears his inability to treat women with respect has remained a constant.

