This Guy Is Stockpiling Abortion Pills & You Should Too!

On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) addressed reporters about how he’s preparing for the incoming Trump administration, and shared a pretty good idea: “In light of the anti-choice policies supported by the current majorities in Congress, today, I am announcing that New Jersey will begin stockpiling a supply of mifepristone, so every woman can access this crucial form of reproductive care,” Murphy said. Mifepristone, along with misoprostol, is the most common medication taken to safely induce an abortion. Murphy also “once again” called for the state legislature “to pass a law that will scrap out-of-pocket costs for abortion procedures.”

Murphy’s announcement comes amid rising concerns that Trump’s FDA could crack down on medication abortion—by either revoking FDA approval altogether, despite how safe the medication is, or reinstating old, medically unnecessary restrictions that make it difficult or even impossible to access. Additionally, experts warn that Trump’s Justice Department could enforce the Comstock Act of 1873 to prohibit mailing abortion pills to or from any state by classifying them as “obscene materials.” At least one GOP senator said Trump’s nominee to run the Health and Human Services Department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., indicated he’d be open to reinstating previous restrictions on medication abortion; Trump, himself, has suggested he may “change” the current rules, too.

All of these steps are detailed in Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s agenda for Trump’s second presidency; in 2018, during Trump’s first term, the organization boasted that two-thirds of its agenda for him had been enacted within two years of his presidency.