This Guy Is Stockpiling Abortion Pills & You Should Too!

On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) addressed reporters about how he’s preparing for the incoming Trump administration, and shared a pretty good idea: “In light of the anti-choice policies supported by the current majorities in Congress, today, I am announcing that New Jersey will begin stockpiling a supply of mifepristone, so every woman can access this crucial form of reproductive care,” Murphy said. Mifepristone, along with misoprostol, is the most common medication taken to safely induce an abortion. Murphy also “once again” called for the state legislature “to pass a law that will scrap out-of-pocket costs for abortion procedures.”
Murphy’s announcement comes amid rising concerns that Trump’s FDA could crack down on medication abortion—by either revoking FDA approval altogether, despite how safe the medication is, or reinstating old, medically unnecessary restrictions that make it difficult or even impossible to access. Additionally, experts warn that Trump’s Justice Department could enforce the Comstock Act of 1873 to prohibit mailing abortion pills to or from any state by classifying them as “obscene materials.” At least one GOP senator said Trump’s nominee to run the Health and Human Services Department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., indicated he’d be open to reinstating previous restrictions on medication abortion; Trump, himself, has suggested he may “change” the current rules, too.
All of these steps are detailed in Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s agenda for Trump’s second presidency; in 2018, during Trump’s first term, the organization boasted that two-thirds of its agenda for him had been enacted within two years of his presidency.
Currently, you can buy and receive abortion pills by mail without a visit to the doctor’s office under rules enacted under the Biden administration. So, as organizations like Plan C Pills have stressed, now might be a good time to do so, whether you’re pregnant or not! Plan C Pills is one of several organizations that helps individuals buy safe and effective abortion pills online. The organization told Jezebel they saw an enormous spike in visits to their website within hours of Trump winning reelection in November.
“While we can expect the worst for abortion rights, we also know that no matter what, abortion is here to stay. Activist and international providers, community groups, and online vendors will continue to provide abortion seekers with abortion pills and information about how to use them safely, no matter what may come at a federal level,” Plan C Pills said in a statement at the time. Pending what actions the Trump administration takes against abortion pills, there may be heightened legal risks to buying or taking the medication—but there are several legal and medical groups that will always be available to help individuals navigate risk.
Murphy isn’t the first Democratic governor to stockpile medication abortion for his state. In 2023, shortly after anti-abortion activists launched their legal war to try to reinstate old restrictions on medication abortion, governors in Washington, Massachusetts, and California announced they were buying and stockpiling millions of the medication. With Trump returning to the White House, the threat to abortion pills is even greater.
Plan C Pills’ director and founder Elisa Wells told Jezebel in November that one of the organization’s top priorities right now is public education. Since telemedicine access to medication abortion is “such a new thing that took off during the pandemic, it’s still unbelievable to a lot of people who are flabbergasted by this idea you can get abortion in the mail. A lot of people wonder if this is legit, if it’s safe—yes.” Getting the word out has been especially challenging due to censorship on social media, Wells says.
Welp! Here’s hoping a governor announcing he’s stockpiling abortion pills for his state in advance convinces pregnant-capable people across the country to do the same in these final days before Trump 2.0
You can find where to order abortion pills online no matter where you live at PlanCPills.org. If you or someone you know needs assistance self-managing a miscarriage or abortion, you can call the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline at (833) 246-2632 for confidential medical support, or the Repro Legal Helpline at (844) 868-2812 for confidential legal information and advice.
