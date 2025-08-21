This’ll Prove You’re a Girl’s Girl!

Of the backlash to her latest money-making scheme, Sweeney told the Wall Street Journal: “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting."

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 21, 2025 | 10:25am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
This’ll Prove You’re a Girl’s Girl!

Between attending the nuptials of oligarchs, bombing at the box office, being outted as a Republican voter, putting her name to new money-making schemes for the male gaze, and attracting justifiable criticism for doing so, it’s been a busy summer for Sydney Sweeney. Now, in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actress, entrepreneur, and MAGA pin-up is reflecting on it all…well, not the American Eagle eugenics campaign but close enough!

While Sweeney refused to comment on those now-infamous jeans advertisements, she had a lot to say about her collaboration with Dr. Squatch, a soap brand for “men who want to feel like a man, and smell like a champion.” In case you missed it, one of the many products Sweeney is currently hawking is $8 bars of soap purportedly made with her own bathwater called “Bathwater Bliss.” To eliminate any lingering confusion about who the product is for, the packaging literally reads: “men’s natural soap.”

The point of the WSJ piece, I have to imagine her publicist thought, is proving Sweeney is very much an active participant in her own hyper-sexual commodification. When it came to backlash against Bathwater Bliss, for instance, Sweeney said she saw all the comments and frankly, couldn’t care less.

“It’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney said about her awareness of how the public perceives her. However, she noticed a specific pattern in all the criticism. In short: it wasn’t men who were finding fault in her latest attempt to make more money.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” Sweeney said. “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.” First, she invokes feminism to justify your own greed and god awful side hustles? Then she calls out Elordi’s scene in Saltburn, a movie written by a woman? Sounds like a 2015-era girlboss to me!

I don’t know, guys, I think there’s a very good chance Sweeney is more of a Cassie than even Sam Levinson realized…
  • According to a new book about the royals, Prince Philip‘s reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s nuptials was: ‘Thank fuck that’s over.’” [Page Six]
  • Zoë Kravitz is still allowed in Taylor Swift‘s home even after that whole snake debacle. [People]
  • Will Tom Sandoval’s singing ever get old? I fear not. [Daily Mail]
  • Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci are wearing funeral attire on the set of the Devil Wears Prada 2. [Us Magazine]
  • Isn’t it cool that Paul Bettany is still working even after joking about raping Amber Heard‘s burnt corpse with his buddy, Johnny Depp? [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Trammell Tillman is in the new Spider-Man! [Variety]
  • Logan Paul is giving up his Puerto Rico mansion. Good! Make it affordable housing. [TMZ]
  • Nick Jonas won’t read in bed because he runs hot: “I’ll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed.” [Just Jared]

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...