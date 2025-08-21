This’ll Prove You’re a Girl’s Girl!

Between attending the nuptials of oligarchs, bombing at the box office, being outted as a Republican voter, putting her name to new money-making schemes for the male gaze, and attracting justifiable criticism for doing so, it’s been a busy summer for Sydney Sweeney. Now, in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actress, entrepreneur, and MAGA pin-up is reflecting on it all…well, not the American Eagle eugenics campaign but close enough!

While Sweeney refused to comment on those now-infamous jeans advertisements, she had a lot to say about her collaboration with Dr. Squatch, a soap brand for “men who want to feel like a man, and smell like a champion.” In case you missed it, one of the many products Sweeney is currently hawking is $8 bars of soap purportedly made with her own bathwater called “Bathwater Bliss.” To eliminate any lingering confusion about who the product is for, the packaging literally reads: “men’s natural soap.”