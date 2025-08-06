Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Went House-Hunting in…Cleveland

After two years together, Taylor Swift made the inevitable (and long-awaited) sojourn to Travis Kelce‘s home state of Ohio earlier this summer. Headlines at the time indicated that the pair were back in Kelce’s native Cleveland Heights for the Alex’s Way Charity Golf Tournament, and to do all the other things couples do when they’re showing each other where they grew up (read: avoid people they went to high school with and have lunch). Well, a new report indicates Swift and Kelce were doing a little more…

According to The Cleveland Scene, the pair went house-hunting on the trip. The local publication credited “multiple sources” for the tip that Swift and Kelce “visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs” while they were in town. “Multiple sources,” eh? That can really only mean one thing: Ms. Donna told all her Ohio girlies.