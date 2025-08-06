Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Went House-Hunting in…Cleveland

Damn, she really is down bad...

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 6, 2025 | 10:03am
After two years together, Taylor Swift made the inevitable (and long-awaited) sojourn to Travis Kelce‘s home state of Ohio earlier this summer. Headlines at the time indicated that the pair were back in Kelce’s native Cleveland Heights for the Alex’s Way Charity Golf Tournament, and to do all the other things couples do when they’re showing each other where they grew up (read: avoid people they went to high school with and have lunch). Well, a new report indicates Swift and Kelce were doing a little more…

According to The Cleveland Scene, the pair went house-hunting on the trip. The local publication credited “multiple sources” for the tip that Swift and Kelce “visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio’s tony Eastside suburbs” while they were in town. “Multiple sources,” eh? That can really only mean one thing: Ms. Donna told all her Ohio girlies.

For those unacquainted with Cleveland and its surroundings, Northeast Ohio’s Eastside suburbs are basically the Erewhon of the state. For instance, The Cleveland Scene described the neighborhoods Swift and Kelce visited as the “kind of places where wealth is abundant and babies are born with fully funded 529 accounts just in case they don’t get a lacrosse scholarship or decide to forego higher education altogether to pursue dressage full time.” As someone who grew up about 100 miles west: accurate!

Now, while it may seem soon for a couple with just two years under their belts to be on the market for a new mansion, they’re filthy rich. I note this fact with only minimal envy. Frankly, I’m thankful that I don’t have the financial freedom to make major investments with someone I’m in love with. According to sources, however, Swift and Kelce have been “talking about the future a lot” lately. “They’re more in sync than ever,” an “insider” told People. “There’s no pressure between them, but they’re very aligned on where things are going.”

I guess those things are going to Ohio? To each their own.

