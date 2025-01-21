The Government’s Website on Reproductive Rights Is Gone: Here’s an Important Fact Sheet
In 2022, the White House launched reproductiverights.gov to help people understand what rights were available to them sans Roe v. Wade. The Trump administration appears to have shut it down.Photo: Getty Images AbortionPolitics
Within hours of Donald Trump assuming the presidency, the federal government’s official website on navigating reproductive rights without Roe v. Wade disappeared. The site, reproductiverights.gov, once functioned as a Know Your Rights fact sheet: “Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being,” a statement on the now-defunct page read, according to CBS News. “While Roe was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law.” The webpage also offered information about medication abortion, which “has been approved by the FDA and is safe and effective when used correctly.”
The Biden administration first rolled out the webpage in 2022 after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health ruling. It served as a basic primer for understanding the incredibly complex, constantly changing legal landscape surrounding reproductive rights post-Dobbs.
It’s now scrubbed from the internet.
Trump repeatedly lied on the campaign trail that he wouldn’t touch abortion rights if elected, but if you at any point believed that from the man who takes credit for ending Roe, I’ve got a bridge to sell you! He pledged to leave abortion to the states, which isn’t possible, and said he’d be “great for women and their reproductive rights”; sometimes he tried to avoid addressing abortion at all, at one point demanding that a reporter “stop talking about” it. On Inauguration Day, he didn’t even mention reproductive rights in passing, or sign any related executive orders. But this—the removal of reproductiverights.org—speaks volumes about his priorities.
This appears to be the first ominous step the new administration will take to further erode our rights to bodily autonomy; it may seem small, especially compared to the other actions that experts warn are imminent—like a crackdown on abortion pills, or defunding family planning clinics. But informing people about their rights, especially when the legal landscape has become so confusing, is essential, and taking that away is terrifying.
It’s been said over and over, often by abortion funds, that Trump and the feckless Democrats who helped bring us here don’t take care of us—we take care of each other. That simple reality will be vital to surviving and moving through the next four years and beyond. So, if the federal government refuses to offer a simple, lousy webpage about the reproductive rights and resources available to us, bookmark or screenshot this page, and find a fact sheet below.
