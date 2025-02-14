Trump Admin Restores Deleted Webpages With Bogus Label
“Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate,” reads a new disclaimer at the top of newly restored federal sites that contain objective health information.Photo: Getty Images Politics
On Tuesday, a federal judge directed the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Food and Drug Administration to restore webpages the Trump administration deleted on January 31. The order comes as part of a temporary restraining order requiring the pages to return by Friday at 11:59 p.m. et, pending an official ruling. The webpages were deleted following an executive order signed by Trump on day one, directing federal agencies to remove “all statements, policies, regulations, forms, communications, or other internal and external messages that promote or otherwise inculcate gender ideology”—that is, anything that acknowledges trans people’s existence—from their websites.
On January 31, key webpages with objective health information, including at least one CDC webpage on sexual violence, went dark; some returned a few days later with an ominous label up top that stated the page is “being modified to comply with President Trump’s executive orders.” And more pages returned this week after the Tuesday court order—but with an even worse disclaimer up top, flagged by 404 Media on Friday:
Per a court order, HHS is required to restore this website as of February 14, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate, and disconnected from the immutable biological reality that there are two sexes, male and female. The Trump Administration rejects gender ideology and condemns the harms it causes to children, by promoting their chemical and surgical mutilation, and to women, by depriving them of their dignity, safety, well-being, and opportunities. This page does not reflect biological reality and therefore the Administration and this Department rejects it.
This disclaimer seems to directly violate the court order, which directs the Trump administration to restore the webpages in question “to their versions as of January 30, 2025.” That… is not the case at all. 404 Media reports that a page on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website linking to a survey on behavioral health and substance abuse among LGBTQ youth contains the above disclaimer. As does the FDA’s June 2024 “guidance document” for “Diversity Action Plans to Improve Enrollment of Participants from Underrepresented Populations in Clinical Studies,” and a January 2025 guidance document for the “Study of Sex Differences in the Clinical Evaluation of Medical Products.”
