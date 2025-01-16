Health Workers, Humanitarian Agencies Demand Israel Let Them Enter Gaza Amid Ceasefire
In addition to immediate aid, other advocates say, "If we want peace, we also need to demand justice."In Depth
On Wednesday, Israeli and Hamas officials announced they’ve reached a ceasefire deal to stop the hostilities in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages from both sides over the coming weeks. The announcement comes after 15 months of genocide perpetrated by Israeli forces, and seemingly endless carnage and destruction that the U.S. aided and abetted every step of the way. Now, as Palestinians in Gaza cautiously celebrate some respite from over a year of terror, humanitarian agencies and health care workers are pleading with Israel to allow aid to enter Gaza—and for the ceasefire to be permanent.
Since the deal was announced, the photos and videos of Palestinians, including small children, crying and celebrating in the streets of Gaza, are both beautiful and devastating. Some videos show toddlers dancing and in tears from relief, recorded in the tents and refugee camps in which they live after losing everything. Other videos show journalists—who were widely targeted by Israeli forces—removing their helmets at the news, to loud cheers from those around them. One journalist shared a video he pre-recorded in the event of his death, which he expected after Israeli forces killed over 150 Palestinian journalists in Gaza over the last year.
Still, there’s reason to be cautious. The deal, which will unfold in three phases, is set to begin on January 19. But on Thursday, an Israeli cabinet meeting in which the government was expected to approve the deal was delayed, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blaming Hamas. Early Thursday, the outlet reported that Israeli attacks killed 82 Palestinians in Gaza in the hours since a ceasefire was announced. Further, “Israel has a very prolonged history of violations regarding commitment to ceasefire agreements,” according to Abu Azzoum, a reporter for Al Jazeera. But if the deal goes through, Azzoum wrote, it’s estimated that approximately 600 humanitarian aid trucks will enter Gaza on a daily basis.
UNICEF has stressed that Israeli forces must immediately allow all aid and aid workers to enter Gaza, and lift the restrictions they’ve imposed over the last 15 months, blocking food and medical supplies—particularly from entering northern Gaza. Israeli forces have long claimed that these restrictions were necessary to stop supplies from reaching Hamas fighters. All this achieved was mass starvation and surgeries without anesthetic or proper sanitation supplies, doctors and humanitarian agencies say.
“Tens of thousands of women and girls have been killed and injured in Gaza… and without access to critical care and basic services. Women have been forced to give birth without medical help amid bombs and destruction. Nine people out of ten in Gaza cannot fulfill their daily food needs,” Dr. Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund said in a statement, adding that “the ceasefire deal offers a glimmer of hope.” She also called on “all parties” to “facilitate immediate, unhindered and scaled-up humanitarian access to enable UNFPA and its partners to provide critical assistance to all civilians in need across Gaza.”
Palestinian children celebrating the ceasefire. My heart is so full. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/utQLiEsm6n
— missfalasteenia (@missfalsteenia) January 15, 2025
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm
- My Mom Won’t Stop Hanging Out With My Ex...Who Cheated on Me By Jezebel May 2, 2025 | 6:51pm
- Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will 'Absolutely' Defund 'Big Abortion' By Kylie Cheung May 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
- Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:38pm
- All the Ass-Kissing in the World Couldn’t Save Mike Waltz After SignalGate By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:15pm