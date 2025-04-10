Trump & His Sycophants Insist Economic Meltdown Was All ‘The Art of the Deal’

On Tuesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared to the world that President Trump remained committed to his bogus tariffs that only took a week to tank the global economy, with no intention to pause or delay them; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the same over the weekend: “ There is no postponing , [the tariffs] are definitely going to stay in place for days and weeks. That is sort of obvious.” On Wednesday morning, we knew we were in for a day when Trump insisted on Truth Social that we all “BE COOL!” as people watched their 401(k) fall by 25% ; Trump also appealed to his supporters to not become “panicans” (???) and to continue to support his agenda even as they watched it ruin their lives in real time. But by Wednesday afternoon, in a sharp reversal, Trump announced a 90-day pause on high tariffs for over 75 countries that are now reportedly negotiating with the U.S.—while still maintaining a 125% tariff on China. Naturally, conservatives are now praising him for applying a small amount of dressing to an entirely self-inflicted wound.

The damage, of course, is already done. By Monday, over $11 trillion in wealth in the U.S. had evaporated. Trump has (further) exposed to Wall Street and the world that he’s a maniac. By his own admission, he wasn’t exactly playing 4D chess here: He backed down because, in his own words, people were “yippy” (?) and “afraid”—not because China and the McDonald Islands (which have no human residents and are primarily inhabited by penguins) had sufficiently learned their lesson.

Trump further tried to explain that “financial markets, they change,” adding, “Over the last few days, it looked pretty glum too, I guess they say it was the biggest day in financial history.” Observant and helpful! Leading domestic violence researchers who coined the now-famous term DARVO (deny, attack, reverse victim-offender) have already compared the entire fiasco and Trump’s furious gaslighting to the tactics of abusers: DARVO is “the strategy Trump and his team have been using for years to distort reality,” they wrote in a scathing Thursday op ed, pointing to how Trump “dodges accountability by shifting blame, silencing critics and reframing oneself as victim.”

Nevertheless, since Trump announced the pause, key members of his base and his favorite Fox News talking heads have all gone feral in lavishing praise on his business acumen. Leavitt, herself, chided reporters for not being “familiar” with Trump’s book, The Art of the Deal. The book, published in 1987 and ostensibly written by Trump and co-author Tony Schwartz, is known as a business guidebook in which Trump touts opening negotiations with huge, crazy demands in order to get the other side to give you what you actually want. (If you’re a Veep fan, you might know this tactic as a “cock-thumb.”) But, as Rolling Stone’s Miles Klee put it, the book is Trump “mostly [just] bitching about not getting enough credit for renovating the ice rink in Central Park.”

Art of the Deal: 1) Impose massive tariffs on nearly every country that crash the markets and create the conditions for global economic collapse 2) Make zero deals with zero countries 3) Pause tariffs 4) VICTORY!! https://t.co/cRlWEPNAYW — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 9, 2025