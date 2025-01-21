Trump Holds Tiny Desk Concert From Hell

Monday was the first day of convicted felon Donald Trump’s second presidential term and, boy, did he send a message with his words and executive actions. Most of them were about revenge and dehumanization—signals of who will have power and who will be targeted.

During Trump’s Inaugural speech, he invoked “Manifest Destiny,” the genocidal idea that white settlers were justified in colonizing westward across North America, said he would close the southern border, and also called January 20, 2025, “liberation day.” Liberation for whom, exactly? Ah, yes: People charged with storming the Capitol in Trump’s name.

Before Trump issued those 1,500 or so January 6 pardons at the White House, he signed some executive orders in front of a live audience at the Capital One Arena like it was a fucking UFC fight—except with a very small desk on a stage instead of the Octagon. (Trump held a rally at the stadium on Sunday night and said he planned to sign more than 200 executive orders after being sworn in, some at the arena and some at the White House.)