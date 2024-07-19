Trump’s 92-Minute RNC Speech Didn’t Mention Abortion. Don’t Let That Fool You.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke at RNC’s final night on Thursday, and for a while there, it looked like he wasn’t going to stop. As one Politico headline put it, “Trump returns to the stage. And stays and stays and stays.” Trump broke the record for the longest presidential nomination speech in recorded history—shattering the previous record, also held by him, of 84 minutes in 2016. Even as audience members began to visibly doze off (you know, like Trump did while his sons Don Jr. and Eric spoke on Tuesday and Wednesday), Trump continued to roll through the hits—well, some of them, that is.

Between more incoherent mumbling about Hannibal Lecter (?), pledges to stop electric vehicles (even after Tesla’s Elon Musk very publicly donated $45 million to his campaign), and the usual racist, xenophobic nonsense, Trump—conspicuously enough—made no mention of what most of the right regards as the crowning achievement of his presidency: the end of Roe v. Wade. Abortion—even in the vaguest terms, like protecting “life”—didn’t come up once in the former president’s 92-minute, drunk-uncle-at-Thanksgiving rant of an acceptance speech.