Trump Is Going After Abortion Access for Veterans

On Friday, the Trump administration proposed getting rid of a Biden-era policy that ensured veterans could access certain abortion services at VA hospitals. So if you believed Trump actually wanted to establish more veteran protections… ha!

Currently, the Department of Veterans Affairs will cover abortions if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the veteran’s life and health are at risk. This policy was implemented by the Biden administration in 2022, after Roe v. Wade was overturned. At the time, the VA supported the changes: “As abortion bans come into force across the country, veterans in many states are no longer assured access to abortion services in their communities, even when those services are needed.” In 2024, this policy was expanded further to include abortion counseling for veteran families.

But the Trump administration proposal would roll back the policy—which it called “legally questionable”—and only allow for abortion in the case of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, or if a “physician certifies that the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term.” On Monday, the proposal’s 30-day public comment period began, which will continue until September 3.