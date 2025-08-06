Trump Is Going After Abortion Access for Veterans

The administration appears to be using the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement its first nationwide abortion ban. 

By Ria Gupta  |  August 6, 2025 | 2:38pm
On Friday, the Trump administration proposed getting rid of a Biden-era policy that ensured veterans could access certain abortion services at VA hospitals. So if you believed Trump actually wanted to establish more veteran protections… ha!

Currently, the Department of Veterans Affairs will cover abortions if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the veteran’s life and health are at risk. This policy was implemented by the Biden administration in 2022, after Roe v. Wade was overturned. At the time, the VA supported the changes: “As abortion bans come into force across the country, veterans in many states are no longer assured access to abortion services in their communities, even when those services are needed.” In 2024, this policy was expanded further to include abortion counseling for veteran families. 

But the Trump administration proposal would roll back the policy—which it called “legally questionable”—and only allow for abortion in the case of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, or if a “physician certifies that the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term.” On Monday, the proposal’s 30-day public comment period began, which will continue until September 3. 

“[The rule] was intended to prevent federal overreach and return to states control over the provision of abortion services,” the proposal states. “Yet, the last administration used Dobbs to do the exact opposite of preventing overreach, creating a purported federal entitlement to abortion for veterans where none had existed before and without regard to state law.” Yes…entitlement to reproductive healthcare is the point.

From 1999 to 2022, the VA’s benefits package excluded almost all abortion services, as well as abortion counseling, from veterans and their family members.

In the first year after the policy went into effect, the VA provided or covered at least 88 abortions: nine because it risked the life of the mother, and 15 pregnancies that resulted from rape. The others were performed because it risked the mother’s health, which garnered public outcry from conservative lawmakers who said it violated the Hyde Amendment—which bars federal funds from being used to provide abortion care.

Over a dozen states have near or complete bans on abortions, and these happen to be the states where more than half of all women veterans live, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families. This leaves the VA as the only place they could have received any abortion services at all. Sarah Outterson, the chief federal legislative counsel for Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told The Intercept that pregnancy is “riskier” for veterans who suffer from higher rates of sexual assault and PTSD. She also said the proposal seems to be the administration’s first attempt at a national abortion ban. 

In April, Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Oregon) led 130 House Democrats in signing a letter opposing the rule change, stating that denying veterans healthcare is cruel and dangerous. Last week, she told The Intercept the proposal was a betrayal. “As a physician, I trained at the VA, where a sign at the entrance read: ‘The price of freedom is visible here.’ Our veterans sacrificed everything for this country, and in return, we promised them the best care possible,” Dexter wrote in a statement. “For Trump to reinstate a complete ban on abortion care and counseling at the VA—even in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life or health of the mother—is an utter betrayal of that promise.”

