‘Variety’s’ Excuse for ‘The Pitt’ Cover Could Send Me to the ER

Further, they’re infinitely more interesting off-camera, too. Ganesh, who is also queer, has stated numerous times that she almost quit acting prior to landing the role on The Pitt; Azeez has offered a plethora of poignant observations about victims onscreen in recent interviews; and Ifeachor, well, she’s literally a fan favorite. Surely, there’s enough material there, no?

In the story, Variety did make a poor attempt to address its cover choice. Its excuse begins with citing all of the women in The Pitt and their contributions to the series and ends…like this:

“That’s why it’s important to note that while LaNasa, Briones and Dearden are on the cover of this issue, they’re representing all the women of “The Pitt.” We simply didn’t have the room for all the talent on this show on our cover.”

Frankly, it’s insulting that the suits at Variety thought “there just wasn’t room!” would be a valid justification for three white women of one of the most diverse casts on television appearing on its cover. To be clear, that would be like choosing Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, and Kyle Soller to be representatives of Andor. Fortunately, Briones, who is half Filipino, has spoken up on Instagram.

“Of course I’m pinching myself that I’m on a cover of a magazine and am so grateful,” Briones posted on her story. “But the Black and brown women of this cast make The Pitt what it is. So honored to be among these incredibly talented women.”

The Pitt is expected to land several Emmy nominations this year. Here’s hoping they’re more representative of the entire ensemble…

