Virginia Giuffre’s Brother Shared a Message He Believes She Wrote to Fellow Survivors

It’s been less than a week since Virginia Giuffre, one of the most visible and vocal survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking enterprise, died by suicide. Giuffre’s death was preceded by not only a school bus accident that left her hospitalized and claiming she had just days left to live, but also a bitter custody battle with her estranged and allegedly abusive husband over their three children. Now, her family is offering their perspective on her final days and the message she left behind for fellow survivors of sexual abuse and assault.

On Wednesday, Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, posted a heartbreaking note on Instagram, written by Giuffre the week before her death. In the caption, Roberts wrote that he believed his sister wrote the note in encouragement of a protest for Sexual Assault Awareness Month taking place in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

“We are not going to go away,” Giuffre wrote. “Mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers need to show the battlelines are drawn and we stand together to fight for the future of victims.”

“Is protesting the answer—I don’t know, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” the note concluded.