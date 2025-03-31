We’re Now Up to 10 States Trying to Charge Abortion Patients With Homicide

It’s the last day of March, and already this year, 10 states have tried or are currently trying to charge abortion patients with homicide: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, and North Dakota, per The Hill’s tracking. In all of these states except Iowa and North Dakota, individuals found guilty of murder can be eligible for the death penalty. None of these bills includes explicit language that would shield abortion patients from that.

In three of these states—Indiana, Oklahoma, and North Dakota—these bills have already failed. But legal experts warn that whether or not these bills pass this year or a decade from now, it’s alarming that this many have been introduced at all, let alone in one legislative session. It’s ultimately part of the anti-abortion movement’s goal to confer personhood on fetuses.

“The more of these kinds of bills that get introduced, people get numb to the idea of them, and they seem less and less radical,” Dana Sussman, executive vice president of the organization Pregnancy Justice, told the Guardian in January. At the time, four states—South Carolina, North Dakota, Indiana, and Oklahoma—had just opened their legislative sessions with these bills. Regardless of whether these bills pass, the Overton window is clearly shifting.