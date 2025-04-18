We’ve All Been There, Girl

While Sydney Sweeney has yet to confirm or deny her current relationship status, she might’ve just hinted at where things officially stand with her ex-fiancé of three years, 41-year-old businessman-turned-producer, Jonathan Davino.

This week, the actor took a break from filming the upcoming season of Euphoria to hit Backyard Bar, a karaoke spot in Key West. Is there a better place to mourn a broken engagement than a ramshackle nightclub that serves steak and seafood? In short: not really!

A video obtained by TMZ shows Sweeney belting it out among friends and locals. The song? Adele‘s “Someone Like You.” Hey, we’ve all been there. In fact, I just had PTSD flashbacks to my last heartbreak in which I went to a karaoke bar on the Lower East Side and sang “I Will Always Love You” (Dolly Parton‘s version) and cried in a put-on Tennessee accent through the second verse. As they say, it ain’t over until you perform a ballad outside your vocal range amid concerned and amused strangers.

The tabloid also reported that Sweeney was heard begging the DJ not to “get tired” of her and promising to stay “forever” as she remained on stage through several other performances. I don’t know what to say. This is a canonical event that every woman must have.

Sweeney has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, but on March 31, People reported that the two were officially donezo. “She’s not ready to settle down,” the source told the magazine. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.” About a week after that report, the pair were spotted grabbing lunch and walking their dog, which, frankly, looked a little joyless.

You know what they say: Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead…