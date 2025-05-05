What’s the Beef With the Beckhams???

Over the last month, David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday three times in three cities: London, Paris, and Miami. Markedly missing from the festivities—all of them—was his eldest son and my favorite nepo baby, Brooklyn. Why? Apparently, there’s some—judging by his cooking skills, very undercooked—beef.

According to multiple reports, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, skipped the parties because of a rumored rift with his little brother, Romeo. According to the tabloids, Brooklyn and Romeo have been on the outs since early April after news that the latter began dating Kim Turnbull, a DJ in London. At the time, TMZ reported that Brooklyn—who once hung in the same circle as Turnbull—was worried whether she had the “right intentions” in dating his younger brother. Well, Brooklyn clearly hasn’t changed his mind.

Beckham’s birthday celebrations began in March in Miami, not far from where Brooklyn and Nicola were married in a gazillion-dollar wedding. Then, on May 2, the soccer legend had a dinner at the family’s home in the Cotswolds. And finally, to close out the celebrations, he hosted a party in London that drew Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria. Before the final party was underway, sources told the Daily Mail that the Beckhams were “heartbroken” that Brooklyn would miss the celebration.

“David is heartbroken but putting a brave face on it. Tonight is all about celebration and love, and he is swimming in it,” the source said. “Brooklyn actually informed his parents a while ago that he and his wife, Nicola, would not be attending but, of course, David and Victoria desperately hoped he would change his mind.”