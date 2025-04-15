Whitney Port Shares Her Harrowing Experience With Multiple Miscarriages for the 1st Time

About one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and yet the experience remains shrouded in stigma, silence, and, sometimes, criminal suspicion. But in a new episode of She MD, Whitney Port opened up about her personal experiences with miscarriage and a near-decade-long struggle to conceive a second child, in heart-rending detail, for the first time.

After having her son at 32, the now 40-year-old suffered a string of miscarriages. “About a year after I had Sonny, I got pregnant again and then miscarried at around eight weeks, and I had another miscarriage after that,” she recounted, explaining, “I’ve had a total of five miscarriages. One at eight weeks, a few at nine weeks, and one ended up at 11 weeks. All with heartbeats.”

Miscarriage can be a grueling and even life-threatening experience, and it’s not at all uncommon for someone to miscarry an embryo that has a heartbeat. But amid the ongoing reproductive health crisis in the U.S., it’s worth highlighting that, in abortion-banned states, doctors can face prison and/or fines if they perform an abortion procedure to safely end a miscarriage while the embryo has a heartbeat. In the first trimester, this often involves dilation and curettage (D&C), but more and more women have reported being denied this routine and life-saving procedure because hospitals are concerned about their state’s vague and confusing abortion bans.