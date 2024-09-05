Why Wasn’t *This* in My AP U.S. History Textbook???
A spicy new documentary, Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln, hits select theaters this weekend, and I'm seated for the 175-year-old tea it's spilling.
As the proud recipient of a 5 on my AP U.S. History exam in 2015, I’m embarrassed by how much this one article from People,
“Abraham Lincoln Shared Bed with a Man for 4 Years, Fell Into ‘Suicidal Depression’ When He Left, Doc Says (Exclusive),” has taught me.
The celebrity mag secured the “exclusive” from Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln, a new documentary that hits select theaters this weekend and, as Them’s Mathew Rodriguez put it, features “a veritable Avengers-style lineup of queer scholars and writers.” Together, they dissect Lincoln’s letters and writings to reveal that the Civil War-era president’s most intimate relationship wasn’t with his wife Mary Todd, the mother of his four sons, but with a general store manager named Joshua Speed, with whom Lincoln lived and shared a bed with from 1837 to 1841 in Springfield, Illinois.
The social media commentary on the headline alone is already making this documentary more entertaining than the 2012 blockbuster Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter: “LOVE that Abraham Lincoln was depressed AND gay…” wrote one user. Another screenshotted a line at the end of People’s article referring readers to a suicide hotline, given its references to Lincoln’s suicidal ideation, and captioned it, “imagining a situation where finding out abraham lincoln is bisexual makes you wanna die.” One person screenshotted People’s headline and wrote, “ok who else was like ‘they talked to his doctor?’”
