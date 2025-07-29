Yee-Haw! ICE Barbie Is Now Galloping Through Argentina

Kristi and Argentina’s minister of national security, Patricia Bullrich, just horsing around… Photo: Getty Images

I would pay good money to see Kristi Noem’s Pinterest board. The Secretary of Homeland Security loves to don absurd costumes under the pretense of political campaigns and stunts (well, sometimes, out of pure wretchedness). In her days as the governor of South Dakota, she acted as a dentist, a welder, and a nurse. As ICE’s Barbie-in-Chief, she’s been a firefighter, a Mad-Max superstar, and a border-patrol officer. The pomp, which has won her nicknames like ICE Barbie and “Cosplay Kristi,” has been denounced by Democrats, prompted eye-rolls from Republicans, and even pissed off ICE officials. Her newest rodeo routine? Cowgirling through Argentina.

Clearly not haunted enough by one of her worst looks yet (ICYMI: while kids in Texas drowned in a flood, she was on Instagram, having fans vote on their favorite portrait of her in cowboy garb), on Tuesday, Noem brought back her full honky-tonk shebang of blue jeans and a big cowboy hat to meet with Patricia Bullrich, Argentina’s minister of national security. Twitter was quick to also spot “special friend” Corey Lewandowski at her side, prompting the question: Seriously, guys? On the taxpayer’s bill?