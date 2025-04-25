Wow, Cheryl Frasier Was Right, Actually

Twenty-five years ago, a little movie about a lovable law enforcement agent—the one and only—who goes undercover at a beauty pageant (ahem, scholarship program) hit theaters. You probably know it as Miss Congeniality, but I know it as one of my picks in the criterion closet (it’s in there, trust me). Blockbuster, it most certainly was. But more importantly, it brought us an immortal line about “the perfect date.”

If you haven’t seen Miss Congeniality (insane?), there’s a scene where Miss Rhode Island, aka Cheryl Fraiser, is asked what her idea of the perfect date is—as in, dinner and dancing, a stroll in the park, or a movie, perhaps. She, however, takes the inquiry too literally.

happy April 25 to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/S1EURxcI1X — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) April 25, 2024

“That’s a tough one,” Frasier, played by the criminally underrated Heather Burns, begins. “I’d have to say April 25th. Because it’s not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket.”

Today, as you might know, is April 25, 2025. If you checked the weather forecast, it is, in fact, not too hot, nor too cold. The ideal conditions for a light jacket, if you will. At least, that’s the case in New York City, where I’m writing this. This is the kind of weather that just prompts plans. Want to have 12 glasses of rosé at happy hour? Do it. Need a bit of fresh air? Go get it. Hey, it’s Friday. Pop on Miss Congeniality and just melt into your couch. After work, I’m going to go giggle at Sinners for a second time. You get it. Do whatever you want.

According to People, the stars also indicate that this day is sublime. The sun is now in Taurus, meaning it’s easier to fall in love, we’re all a little more one with the earth, and the time is ripe for making progress. Given ~everything going on~ right now, I think everyone just really needs something to believe in, so, just go with it! Take a cue from Cheryl’s book (the gospel, I think) and proceed with naive optimism. There’s a reason she won the (explosive) crown…

