A Timeline of Kari Lake’s Ridiculous Zoom Filter

On Monday night, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins invited Kari Lake on her show, and the conversation quickly devolved into chaos over whether the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona has accepted the results of the 2022 election. Lest you forget, Lake narrowly lost that election to Democrat Katie Hobbs… but still refuses to accept this. Throughout the frankly chilling back-and-forth, Lake repeatedly declined to admit that she lost the election, even though Hobbs has been serving her term as governor for about two years now.

When Collins further pressed Lake on the matter, Lake eventually began trying to interview herself. After Collins raised that all of Lake’s legal challenges regarding the 2022 election have been unsuccessful, Lake interjected, “Well, I think what you meant to ask is, ‘Kari, things are really tough right now—'” Collins, audibly frustrated, quickly shut her down: “With all due respect, I’m conducting this interview, but you’re not answering those questions. And if that’s your answer, that’s fine.”

But while Lake continues trying to figure out what happened in 2022, I’m still trying to figure out what was going on with her face throughout the interview. “why does nobody in the republican party know how to match a foundation undertone?” one Twitter user asked. We’re not here to dissect or critique a woman’s appearance, but we are here to laugh and frankly gawk at politicians using technology in extremely bizarre ways. And, on closer research, I learned this is actually Lake’s signature filter—the Kari Lake Filter, if you will—which she applies whenever she uses Zoom for interviews. The practice dates back to at least 2022.

“I’m pretty sure removing the gauzy filter would have the same effect on Kari Lake as sunlight has on a vampire,” one user wrote, quote-tweeting a video of Lake appearing on the far-right OANN in October 2022, during Lake’s gubernatorial campaign.

The filter appeared again in November of that year, as Lake revved up her cable media appearances to deny the results of her unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.

Kari Lake simply has to stop using this filter. It’s giving late 80’s rom com, which totally clashes with her psycho supremacist vibes. https://t.co/KfLYSD21Zp — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) November 15, 2022