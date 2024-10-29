A Timeline of Kari Lake’s Ridiculous Zoom Filter
A tense interview between the GOP Senate candidate and CNN's Kaitlan Collins was difficult to take seriously as viewers struggled to make sense of Lake's infamous digital filter.Screenshot: CNN Politics 2024 Election
On Monday night, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins invited Kari Lake on her show, and the conversation quickly devolved into chaos over whether the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona has accepted the results of the 2022 election. Lest you forget, Lake narrowly lost that election to Democrat Katie Hobbs… but still refuses to accept this. Throughout the frankly chilling back-and-forth, Lake repeatedly declined to admit that she lost the election, even though Hobbs has been serving her term as governor for about two years now.
When Collins further pressed Lake on the matter, Lake eventually began trying to interview herself. After Collins raised that all of Lake’s legal challenges regarding the 2022 election have been unsuccessful, Lake interjected, “Well, I think what you meant to ask is, ‘Kari, things are really tough right now—'” Collins, audibly frustrated, quickly shut her down: “With all due respect, I’m conducting this interview, but you’re not answering those questions. And if that’s your answer, that’s fine.”
Wow this interview is a disaster for Lake pic.twitter.com/nKk1pucc2w
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024
But while Lake continues trying to figure out what happened in 2022, I’m still trying to figure out what was going on with her face throughout the interview. “why does nobody in the republican party know how to match a foundation undertone?” one Twitter user asked. We’re not here to dissect or critique a woman’s appearance, but we are here to laugh and frankly gawk at politicians using technology in extremely bizarre ways. And, on closer research, I learned this is actually Lake’s signature filter—the Kari Lake Filter, if you will—which she applies whenever she uses Zoom for interviews. The practice dates back to at least 2022.
“I’m pretty sure removing the gauzy filter would have the same effect on Kari Lake as sunlight has on a vampire,” one user wrote, quote-tweeting a video of Lake appearing on the far-right OANN in October 2022, during Lake’s gubernatorial campaign.
The filter appeared again in November of that year, as Lake revved up her cable media appearances to deny the results of her unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.
Kari Lake simply has to stop using this filter. It’s giving late 80’s rom com, which totally clashes with her psycho supremacist vibes. https://t.co/KfLYSD21Zp
— Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) November 15, 2022
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm
- My Mom Won’t Stop Hanging Out With My Ex...Who Cheated on Me By Jezebel May 2, 2025 | 6:51pm
- Mike Johnson, Who Monitors Son’s Porn Intake, Says Trump Will 'Absolutely' Defund 'Big Abortion' By Kylie Cheung May 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
- Elon Musk, Who Wants to Ban Remote Work, Is Now Working Remotely for Trump By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:38pm
- All the Ass-Kissing in the World Couldn’t Save Mike Waltz After SignalGate By Kylie Cheung May 1, 2025 | 12:15pm