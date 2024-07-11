It Seems Andrew Cuomo’s Mounting a Comeback in the Hamptons…

With every new day, we’re—unfortunately—learning new details about what happened in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July. A billionaire had a pro-Drake white party; Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were perfect gentlemen; and a certain former governor of New York staged a comeback at a local synagogue. Seems pretty standard, honestly!

Last weekend, Andrew Cuomo delivered what’s been described as a “fiery speech” in support of Israel and in opposition to antisemitism at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton. Page Six reported that Cuomo recently founded Never Again, Now! with Steven M. Cohen, owner of the New York Mets. This month, the group has been running anti-Hamas TV ads throughout New York state.

“Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization dedicated to eradicating the Jewish people, period,” Cuomo told his audience over the weekend. “They are not pro-Palestinian, they are not there to help the Palestinian people. They are not human rights activists.”

He also has some thoughts about the student-led protests in solidarity with Palestinians—namely, those at NYU and Columbia. “This is not about the First Amendment, the right to speak my mind, peaceful protest,” he said. “That is not what is happening. These are criminal acts…These are hate crimes. When you attack a person because of race, religion or creed, it is a hate crime.”

“Politicians are afraid of these activists because they are so mobilized,” Cuomo continued. “If you stop enforcing the law, don’t be surprised when chaos ensues. And that is exactly what we are seeing in New York.” In fairness, politicians and law enforcement did seem really concerned about mobilization when they systemically (and violently) snuffed out any and all of it at every university across the country.

Last anyone saw of Cuomo, he was all but forced to resign from office amid double-digit claims of sexual harassment and misconduct. Regardless, “spies” at the synagogue event told the tabloid that he’s the New York elites’ top choice for city mayor.

“All anyone wanted to talk about was when he is going to announce he’s going to run for mayor, and how they can help,” a source told Page Six.

So, our choices are shaping up to be rat-killer or…rat in next year’s election. Bleak.