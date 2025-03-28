Andrew Tate Accused of Assault Within Weeks of Being Bailed Out of Romania
Bri Stern, his now ex-girlfriend, alleges that Tate assaulted and almost strangled her during a sexual encounter earlier this month, then threatened to "ruin my life, rape me, or kill me" if she came forward.Photo: Getty Images Latest
At the end of February, Andrew Tate, the viral misogynist influencer serially accused of rape, returned to the U.S. after about two years of being legally bound to remain in Romania due to a slew of charges he faces there, including human trafficking. Several reports claimed the Trump administration personally pressured Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on Tate and his brother, Tristan; the brothers’ attorney implied as much. But according to a new lawsuit filed by Tate’s now-ex-girlfriend Bri Stern, within two weeks of returning to U.S. soil, he allegedly assaulted her.
In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Stern says that on March 11, Tate assaulted and nearly strangled her during a sexual encounter. Stern alleges that Tate began violently choking her, and when she protested, the former pro-kickboxer began punching her in the head until the end of the encounter; at that point, Stern recounts coming in and out of consciousness. Two days later, when Stern felt safe because Tate had left the United States to travel to Romania for a check-in on the charges against him there, she filed a police report and went to a hospital in New York City. She was diagnosed as post-concussive.
The lawsuit is accompanied by photos of bruises Stern says she sustained from Tate’s attacks, as well as a trove of disturbing text messages. “I want to beat the fuck out of you. You will give me a child this year bitch. You should be thankful,” Tate says, according to screenshots of texts between the two. (Tate has denied the veracity of the texts.) She responded that she didn’t want him to beat her. Tate wrote back, “You need to be hit … you deserve it,” and “I really love hitting you its [sic] very good for me.”
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Stern recalled other disturbing comments that Tate made to her. “He has told me on many occasions before that if I crossed him, he would ruin my life, rape me, or kill me,” she wrote. “Andrew texted me recently and let me know ‘if you ever betray me, you will regret it.’” (A screenshot of this text is included in her lawsuit.)
“The last time I saw Andrew was on March 11, 2025 at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” she continued. “The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were: “Shut the fuck up, bitch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property.” (According to TMZ, just hours earlier, Tate went to visit Kanye West in a recording studio. West was spending time with his daughter North at the studio, but Kim Kardashian picked her up when she learned that Tate and his brother were coming over.)
Stern and Tate began dating in the summer of 2024 when she visited Romania for work. Since December 2022, Tate and his brother have, at varying points, been jailed, under house arrest, and barred from leaving Romania on charges of human trafficking, sexual violence (including against minors), and organized crime. Despite all these very public charges, Stern pursued a romantic relationship with Tate. But in her Instagram post, she wrote that the March 11 incident was a wake-up call, and suggested that she’d previously believed Tate’s behaviors were a performance for his brand: “I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me wouldn’t say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way he did. I think for the first time, I realized the gravity of the situation. This wasn’t a joke or an internet façade. This was the reality of my boyfriend.”
Tate has denied Stern’s allegations, and his legal team has gone so far as to suggest the screenshotted texts are AI-generated. “The Tates have become the quintessential villains in media fabrication, and while this may create convenient clickbait, it won’t withstand scrutiny in reality—or in a courtroom,” the men’s attorneys said in a statement.
If the Tates “have become the quintessential villains,” their own highly visible words and actions play a substantial role in that. In their videos, the brothers openly instruct young men on how to abuse women, even glorifying hitting and choking women. Tate has bragged about breaking a woman’s jaw. In addition to the trafficking charges in Romania, at least one American woman has similarly alleged trafficking and abuse by the Tate brothers. The United Kingdom is seeking to extradite the Tates, as they face rape charges there, too. (Tate sent one of the four women in the U.K. accusing him of rape a text saying, “I love raping you.”)
Further, even as the Tates deny the trafficking charges against them in Romania, their own self-described business model is trafficking: In a since-deleted page on their website, Andrew wrote, “My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she’s quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she’d do anything I say, and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together,” adding that he’s worked with “over 75 girls.”
Thanks to our deeply poisoned social media algorithms, swaths of young men across the world are convinced the Tate brothers are geniuses, obsessively following them and hoping to learn how to pick up and control women. Of course, that is contradicted by the Tates' penchant for leaving a detailed trail of their (alleged) crimes—for which they now face myriad charges.