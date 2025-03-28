Andrew Tate Accused of Assault Within Weeks of Being Bailed Out of Romania

View this post on Instagram

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Stern recalled other disturbing comments that Tate made to her. “He has told me on many occasions before that if I crossed him, he would ruin my life, rape me, or kill me,” she wrote. “Andrew texted me recently and let me know ‘if you ever betray me, you will regret it.’” (A screenshot of this text is included in her lawsuit.)

“The last time I saw Andrew was on March 11, 2025 at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” she continued. “The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were: “Shut the fuck up, bitch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property.” (According to TMZ, just hours earlier, Tate went to visit Kanye West in a recording studio. West was spending time with his daughter North at the studio, but Kim Kardashian picked her up when she learned that Tate and his brother were coming over.)

Stern and Tate began dating in the summer of 2024 when she visited Romania for work. Since December 2022, Tate and his brother have, at varying points, been jailed, under house arrest, and barred from leaving Romania on charges of human trafficking, sexual violence (including against minors), and organized crime. Despite all these very public charges, Stern pursued a romantic relationship with Tate. But in her Instagram post, she wrote that the March 11 incident was a wake-up call, and suggested that she’d previously believed Tate’s behaviors were a performance for his brand: “I finally recognized that someone who truly loved me wouldn’t say those things to me or hurt me repeatedly the way he did. I think for the first time, I realized the gravity of the situation. This wasn’t a joke or an internet façade. This was the reality of my boyfriend.”

Seeing these alleged texts between Andrew Tate and his girlfriend: (1) This guy is a monster. (2) Gosh, I sure look forward to hearing from all the MAGA folks who were praising and literally embracing Tate a few days ago. (3) This woman surely can’t claim to have been surprised by Tate’s behavior. [image or embed] — Adam Keiper (@adamkeiper.com) March 26, 2025 at 6:02 PM

Tate has denied Stern’s allegations, and his legal team has gone so far as to suggest the screenshotted texts are AI-generated. “The Tates have become the quintessential villains in media fabrication, and while this may create convenient clickbait, it won’t withstand scrutiny in reality—or in a courtroom,” the men’s attorneys said in a statement.

If the Tates “have become the quintessential villains,” their own highly visible words and actions play a substantial role in that. In their videos, the brothers openly instruct young men on how to abuse women, even glorifying hitting and choking women. Tate has bragged about breaking a woman’s jaw. In addition to the trafficking charges in Romania, at least one American woman has similarly alleged trafficking and abuse by the Tate brothers. The United Kingdom is seeking to extradite the Tates, as they face rape charges there, too. (Tate sent one of the four women in the U.K. accusing him of rape a text saying, “I love raping you.”)

Further, even as the Tates deny the trafficking charges against them in Romania, their own self-described business model is trafficking: In a since-deleted page on their website, Andrew wrote, “My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she’s quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she’d do anything I say, and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together,” adding that he’s worked with “over 75 girls.”

Thanks to our deeply poisoned social media algorithms, swaths of young men across the world are convinced the Tate brothers are geniuses, obsessively following them and hoping to learn how to pick up and control women. Of course, that is contradicted by the Tates’ penchant for leaving a detailed trail of their (alleged) crimes—for which they now face myriad charges.