Awkward! Ron DeSantis Doesn’t Want Andrew & Tristan Tate in Florida

Andrew and Tristan Tate are back in the U.S. as of early Thursday. Until this week, the self-described misogynist influencers who promote violence against women, and were first arrested in Romania in December 2022, had been required to stay there since 2023 on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct, money laundering, and starting an organized crime group. In late August, Romania opened a second case against the Tates on allegations of human trafficking, trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering.

Now, the brothers are in Florida, reportedly with the help of the Trump administration. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) isn’t best pleased, teeing up a potential conflict between the president and his favorite 2023 campaign trail punching bag, “Meatball Ron.”

The Tates’ return to the U.S. comes after the Financial Times recently reported on a quiet push by the Trump administration to apply pressure to Romanian officials to lift travel restrictions on the brothers. But Romanian officials claim the brothers’ release is unrelated to U.S. pressure. Per the Associated Press, a Romanian anti-organized crime agency says prosecutors approved a request to lift the travel restrictions but didn’t specify who made the request. The Trump administration hasn’t publicly commented on the Tates’ case. Joseph McBride, the attorney for the brothers in the U.S., told the New York Times he couldn’t comment on any actions from U.S. lawmakers to secure the brothers’ travel freedom, but unsubtly quipped, “Do the math. These guys are on the plane.”

Speaking to reporters early Thursday, DeSantis said his state has “no involvement” in the Tates’ release from Romania. “I read about it through the media. Clearly the federal government has jurisdiction, whether they want to rebuff his [Andrew Tate’s] entry into the United States, and I have confidence whether it’s [Attorney General] Pam Bondi or [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem that they will be looking at that.” DeSantis then suggested he’s weighing how to remove the brothers from his state: “I do know our [Florida’s] attorney general, James Uthmeier, is looking at what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this. But the reality is, no, Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air. And I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified.”

To be clear, there’s no world where you have to hand anything to DeSantis. That being said, given the strong evidence and reports of Trump’s involvement in securing the Tates’ freedom, I’m surprised DeSantis would make such a show of potentially defying the president on this. Republicans aren’t exactly known for their backbone against Trump—or, for that matter, having the baseline morals to disagree with Trump at all.

In a tweet earlier this month, Andrew Tate wrote, “The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back.” The NYT also reports that since the election, the brothers expected to find sympathy with the Trump administration, given their boneheaded claims that they’re the victims of a weaponized legal system in Romania, persecuting them with false charges of gender-based violence. Trump, too, has echoed similar bogus claims about his own many legal woes, including when a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse in 2023.