Anne Hathaway Apologizes to Journalist for Being an Asshole

Kjersti Flaa seriously has a way of pissing celebrities off for seemingly no reason. The Norweigan entertainment reporter, who blew up over the summer after posting a 2016 interview with Blake Lively and Parker Posey that made her “want to quit my job,” returned with another deeply uncomfortable celebrity from 2012. But this time, the celebrity in question has since apologized. What a novel concept.

Over the weekend, Flaa posted a new YouTube video, titled, “This might be my worst interview idea ever,” in which she interviews Anne Hathaway during her 2012 Les Misérables press cycle. Flaa suggests that they sing their question and answers, but Hathaway immediately shuts it down and is short and rude for the rest of the interview. The clips quickly went viral on TikTok.

“So I was going to ask you to do the first question singing, I sing it to you and you can sing back the answer,” Flaa asks. Hathaway laughs a little, but responds, “Well, I won’t be doing that, but you’re more than welcome to sing.” This definitely sounds like an awkward request, but in the YouTube video, Flaa also includes clips from her Les Mis interviews with Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, Russell Crowe, and Eddie Redmayne, who were all on board and sang back their answers. Flaa said Jackman is “one of my favorite actors out there to interview, he’s always just super, super nice” and that Seyfried is “this adorable, sweet, vulnerable, honest human being, and I really, really, really like her.”

After Hathway nixed the singing suggestion, Flaa asked, “Do you feel that love was more passionate back then, or people sacrifice more for love than we do today?” Hathway curtly responds, “No.” Flaa then asks, “Do you remember your first crush?” to which Hathaway also curtly responds, “No.” And that’s it! It’s very uncomfortable to watch.

But, in a twist, Flaa has since received an apology. “Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Hathaway’s publicist and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway,” Flaa said in a new YouTube she posted on Tuesday. “I have to say I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never going to even see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing.”

“She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview and she apologized for giving me an awful interview, basically,” Flaa continued, adding that they agreed she wouldn’t reveal what exactly Hathaway was dealing with at the time. “It was so touching to me. Talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed because I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note.”

I’m actually impressed with how much mileage Flaa is getting out of her uncomfortable interviews with rude celebrities. Blake Lively, you’re up.