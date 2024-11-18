Karoline Leavitt, Youngest-Ever Press Secretary, Said Democrats Execute Babies

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to build his White House of Horrors, a lot of his nominations are making headlines for their sexual assault allegations, conspiracy theories, and ties to cults. But Karoline Leavitt, who was announced as White House press secretary on Friday, is making headlines for her age, instead of her extreme anti-abortion views or her appearance in a Project 2025 video. So, here at Jezebel, we just want to balance out the coverage a bit.

Leavitt, who worked as national press secretary for Trump’s campaign and as an assistant press secretary during Trump’s first term, is 27, making her the youngest White House press secretary ever. NPR noted that someone under 30 hasn’t had the job since Ronald Ziegler, who was 29 when he was named as Nixon’s press secretary in 1969. Leavitt also worked as the communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) after Trump lost in 2020 and then ran for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022, but lost to Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas.

It might seem like an impressive resume to some, but, personally, I don’t find anything about being the loudest anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant person in the room impressive—which is ultimately how Leavitt caught the attention of the Trump campaign in the first place. Leavitt was a student assistant at Fox News in 2016 before getting hired by his first administration.

It’s obviously not surprising that someone who works for Trump is anti-any of these things, but with all the headlines about her being the youngest-ever press secretary, I thought I’d list a few other facts.

Here’s what she said about Democrats’ abortion views on Newsmax in April:

Joe Biden and the Democrats support aborting an unborn baby up until the moment of birth. Many Democrats also express abortion beyond that state, after the child is born and laying on the hospital bed. That is infanticide, that is execution, as President Trump called it in his statement. Joe Biden and the democrats also support taxpayer-funded abortions, forcing the American people to fund abortions when largely most Americans disagree with it. So President Trump has a common sense position on this issue. He, of course, is so proud to be the president that helped overturn the Dobbs decision which again, returned this issue back to the states. The democrats love to lie about what that did, but it actually returned the choice on this issue to, We the people.

She similarly accused Democrats of executing babies on Fox News in 2022, while she was campaigning for Congres:

But let me just say, my far-left Democrat extremist opponent, Chris Pappas, is radical on this issue. He and his party support abortion up until the moment of abortion, any time, any where, taxpayer-funded. That’s not where the majority of the people in this state reside. They [Demcorats] are the party of radical extremism.

Leavitt pushed this line on Newsmax in 2023 and on Fox News in April, and also celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Additionally, according to ProPublica, Leavitt previously appeared in a training in a video for Project 2025—that thing Trump keeps insisting he has no ties to and barely knows what is it—titled, “The Art of Professionalism.”

On Friday, she appeared on a Fox News podcast and said she spent the campaign “battling a lot of ‘fake news’ reporters,” which, in addition to all the above, is a very reassuring line to hear from an incoming press secretary.