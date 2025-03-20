Blake Lively Asks Judge to Toss Justin Baldoni’s ‘Vengeful and Rambling’ Lawsuit

Less than two days after Ryan Reynolds’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s legal claims against him, Blake Lively’s lawyers are using a recent California law to try and get Baldoni’s lawsuit thrown out.

On Thursday, in a filing in Manhattan federal court, Lively’s legal team said Baldoni’s $400 million defamation suit against the couple, Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, and the New York Times, is part of a “sinister campaign to bury and destroy” Lively for speaking out about sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. Specifically, they cite a new California statute that was signed into law in 2023 and protects survivors of sexual assault from defamation lawsuits. They argue this law applies because Baldoni cited California law in his suit.

“California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press,” the motion reads. That law also includes a “mandatory fee shifting provision” which would mean, if Lively’s motion is successful, Baldoni and his Wayfarer partners would have to pay triple in damages and punitive damages.