Ryan Reynolds Goes Scorched Earth on Justin Baldoni

As the very tense and very public It Ends With Us litigation continues, Ryan Reynolds is making his “disdain” for Justin Baldoni part of the public record. On Tuesday, Reynolds’ lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni’s “gossip rag” legal claims against him, claiming, essentially, that Reynolds does think Baldoni sucks, but that you can’t sue someone for “hurt feelings.”

Attorneys for both Blake Lively and Reynolds write in the claim that while Lively is suing Baldoni and his business associates for sexual harassment and the subsequent retaliation, Reynolds has nothing to do with that and has only been a “supportive spouse.” It further claims, according to Variety, that Reynolds “has a First Amendment right to hold Mr. Baldoni—or any man who Mr. Reynolds believes sexually harassed his wife—in ‘deep disdain.’”