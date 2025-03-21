A Man Who Obsessed Over Me Is Writing About Me in His Semi-Viral Incel Newsletter
Ask the Group Chat is Jezebel’s weekly advice column where at least three Jez staffers will offer their chaotic (and possibly not helpful) guidance. Got a question? Email [email protected] or you can fill out this form.
Help! I recently learned a man who was in love with me in college has been writing extensively about me in personal essays and auto-fiction he writes for his semi-viral newsletter that’s catered to and popular among incels. The newsletter is a largely racist, disturbing screed that includes sexual and objectifying thoughts about women. I’m extremely uncomfortable with the stories he writes which, to me, at least, are very obviously about me and my rejecting him years ago. But I worry that confronting him or directing any attention to his writing will only make things worse. This situation feels like the “Cat Person” debacle if it was the creepy guy who wrote the story.
Woof. “Newsletter that’s catered to and popular among the incels” is a phrase so particularly toxic to 2025. I’m so sorry you had to type that out let alone be indirectly discussed in one.