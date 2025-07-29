Pamela Anderson Might Soon Share Her Perfect Home With *Gulps* a Man

Earlier this month, as speculation over whether Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were more than just onscreen love interests began to mount, I was skeptical. So skeptical, in fact, that I interpreted some of Anderson’s recent quotes about her The Naked Gun co-star as a very polite friend-zoning. Well, folks. I was wrong. Dead wrong. Per People magazine, Anderson and Neeson are now an item.

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages,” a source close to production on The Naked Gun told the magazine. “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

Anderson and Neeson are “enjoying each other’s company,” the source added. Well, I’ll be damned. Anderson might just be opening the doors of her magical home in Canada. Just in case you missed the HGTV Canada series, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, Anderson resides alone in an ultra-romantic (and newly renovated) sea view farmhouse that’s been in her family for decades. Would be such a shame to let a man move in.

Could this all be PR? Probably! The Naked Gun just happens to come out this Friday. How convenient that news of a romance between its leads drops just days before. Then again, it’s not that hard to believe. She’s single, he’s single. She has a life outside of Hollywood, as does he. They both have two sons around the same age—Anderson’s Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, and Neeson’s Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with late wife, Natasha Richardson. Finally, they certainly have more than enough kind things to say about each other.

In October 2024, Neeson admitted to being “madly in love with her” post-production on the film. Then, in May, Anderson told Entertainment Weekly that she and Neeson bonded over a shared “love of literature and a good laugh,” and that they’ve shared “many dinners” with the ensemble cast and a more…intimate group: “I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed ‘professionally romantic’ during filming.” She’s also said she feels she has a “friend forever in Liam.”

While I’ll admit they look very sweet together on the red carpet, I personally would not like to see these two date. Not only is Neeson a noted pants-pee-r, but there’s also that racist anecdote about him salivating over the possibility of avenging a loved one who was raped. If you don’t recall, he told The Independent that he went looking for his friend’s assailant with a weapon in 2019, after she told him what happened.

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson recalled. “But my immediate reaction was…I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person.” So, yeah, I’m skeptical. And besides, I don’t want Anderson to open her perfect house to just anyone!

