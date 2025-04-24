Can Someone Give Stephen Miller a Fucking Xanax

The only thing Stephen Miller—President Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff—loves more than being a white nationalist who hates immigrants is going on Fox News and having meltdowns over the fact that not everyone is a white nationalist who hates immigrants.

On Tuesday night, Miller went on Fox News to rant to Sean Hannity about “communist” judges and the millions and millions of terrorists that they’ve let stay in the U.S. “This is the choice facing every American: Either we all side and get behind President Trump to remove these terrorists from our communities, or we let a rogue, radical-left judiciary shut down the machinery of our national security apparatus,” he said.

Granted the “radical-left judiciary” he’s so angry about are mostly conservative judges who’ve ruled that Trump can’t just round up people and deport them becuase he thinks maybe they’re bad. Regardless, by the time he’d gotten to that portion of his rant, he’d gotten himself so riled up, I thought his eyeballs might pop out.