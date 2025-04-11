Billionaire Trump Cabinet Member Reportedly Makes His Staff Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

On Sunday, the Atlantic published a hilarious story that, in a different week, might have gotten a lot more attention. But this particular week was full of push alerts about tariffs, the stock market, and emergency court rulings on the legality of sending immigrants to a concentration camp in El Salvador without due process. So let me regale you with the tale of Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum reportedly asking his political appointees to bake chocolate chip cookies and serve him lunch in front of guests.

Burgum, you may recall, is the billionaire former Governor of North Dakota and a failed GOP presidential candidate who offered $20 gift cards to people who donated to him so he could qualify for debate, but endorsed Donald Trump after dropping out in December 2023. Trump repaid his loyalty not by choosing him as his running mate—he was reportedly a veep finalist—or giving him a plum job like Secretary of State, but by selecting him to run the Department of the Interior, which manages the National Park Service plus the government’s relationship with Native tribes. Perhaps sensing that this was not a big enough role for Burgum, Trump also threw in a seat on the National Security Council and made him chair of the new National Energy Dominance Council.

The Interior Department is important, but it is nowhere near as fancy as some other agencies, as Burgum reportedly experienced firsthand. (Reminder that Burgum is one of at least 10 billionaires in the cabinet.) Larger departments have perks like multiple food service options and the use of government aircraft for official business, and Burgum has seemingly been trying to compensate for this.